EAST TROY — Troy scored first and led Sayre 7-6 through six innings.
Then Sayre erupted for nine seventh-inning runs to race away from Troy for a 15-8 win in Legion play.
Zack Garrity opened Sayre’s seventh with a walk, stole two bases and scored the tying run on a Karter Green single.
After an out, Will Crossett laced a single to center and followed Green home on a Hogan Shaw single. A pair of walks loaded the bases and another sent a run home.
But the big blow was a three-run double by Garrity that gave Sayre a six-run lead. Sayre added another RBI single by Kannon VanDuzer and Shaw worked a bases-loaded walk for Sayre’s other run.
Sayre had nine hits in the game and drew 14 walks.
Garrity added four runs to his double and three RBI; VanDuzer finished with two singles, three RBI and a run; Shaw added three RBI and two runs to his single; and Tanner Green’s double helped produce two RBI and two runs.
Also for Sayre, Karter Green scored three times to go with his RBI single; Brendan Cook had two hits and one RBI; Crossett finished with a hit and run; and Thomas Morely matched Joey VanAllen with a run and an RBI each.
Karter Green, Crossett, Shaw — who got the win — and Garrity each took a turn on the hill for Sayre, combining to fan nine while allowing 10 walks, five hits and just two earned runs.
Now 4-0, Sayre will host 2-2 Athens at 6 p.m. on Monday at Riverfront Park.
