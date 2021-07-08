The Sayre Legion baseball team scored two runs in the second inning and held on for a 3-1 win over Towanda on Tuesday.
Luke Horton threw three innings of two-hit ball, striking out five and Dom Fabbri struck out one in three innings of one-hit relief, while Kannon VanDuzer threw a hitless inning, striking out two.
Nate Pozella had two doubles for Sayre, scoring a run and driving one in and TAnner Green, Luke Horton, Zack Garrity, Fabbri and Josh Arnold all had hits.
Garrity and Fabbri scored runs and Arnold and Green had RBI.
Towanda got hits from Evan Johnson, Tanner Kunkle and Chase Parker, with Johnson getting a double. Kunkle scored Towanda’s run.
Octavious Chacona struck out five in a complete game effort on the mound.
