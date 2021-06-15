SAYRE — Sayre Post 283 scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally past Towanda in Legion baseball action on Monday 8-7 on a two-run single by Thomas Morley.
After both teams scored two in the first, Towanda got a run in the second to lead 3-2.
The game stayed that way until the fifth when Towanda scored four runs to take a 7-2 lead. Sayre answered in the bottom of the fifth with three runs and got three in the seventh to win it.
Zack Garrity and Kannon VanDuzer started the seventh with singles and Jackson Hubbard singled home Garrity. Dom Fabbir singled to load the bases and Morley singled home both VanDuzer and Hubbard to win the game.
Hubbard, VanDuzer, Garrity and Fabrri all had two hits in the game. Fabbri had two RBI, Hubbard had three RBI and a run scored, VAnDuzer scored three runs and Garrity had an RBI and two runs scored.
Morley had the two-run hit and Jack Ennis had a hit, while Jake Burgess scored two runs in the game.
Josh Arnold started on the mound, followed by Karter Green and VanDuzer. VanDuzer threw two innings of one-hit, shutout relief, striking out two.
Owen Clark, Mason Johnson and Ethan Sparrow all had two hits for Towanda, Johnson a double. Sparrow and Johnson scored runs and Johnson had three RBI.
Tanner Kunkle had a double and scored a run and Chase Parker, Garrett Chapman and Riley Vanderpool all had hits. Parker and Chpaman each socred runs and Evan Johnson had two RBI and two runs scored.
Octavious Chacona struck out two in 4 2/3 innings and Kunkle threw 1 1/3 innings of relief.
