SAYRE — Down 9-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, Sayre staged a spirited rally. The home side tied the game at 9-9 at the end of regulation only to see visiting Montrose post the winning run in the top of the seventh on a base hit and some good baserunning.
Sayre couldn’t answer in the bottom of the inning and Montrose escaped with a 10-9 win.
Montrose opened the game with a two-run rally in the top of the first, but Sayre answered in the bottom of the inning.
Nolan Raupers opened with a walk and Cy Yeager followed suit. Raupers later scored on an error and Yeager swiped home.
Montrose went up 3-2 in the third, then erupted for six runs in the top of the fourth.
Looking at a seven-run deficit, Sayre went to work.
Raupers started the bottom of the inning with a single and ended up on third due to an error. Yeager sent him home with a sacrifice fly. With two out, Brooks Lathrop and Cole Hunt worked their ways on via walk with a single by Tucker Green in the middle. With the bases loaded, Paul Potter came through with a two-run single. Charlie Salsman reached and Hunt scored on a dropped third strike; then Potter scampered home on an error off the bat of Cohen Kraft to make it a 9-7 game.
In the fifth, a walk to Yeager, a dropped third strike and an error off the bat of Green made it a one-run game.
Sayre got the equalizer in the sixth on a Kraft single and three hit batsmen.
Sayre finished with five hits, all singles. Raupers had two hits and scored twice; and Yeager scored twice with one RBI thrown in. Potter had a hit, a run and two RBI; and Green had a hit, a run and an RBI
Also for Sayre, Lathrop had a run and an RBI; Kraft had a hit and a run; and Hunt scored once.
Blake Zingeser, Raupers and Yeager took turns on the hill for Sayre. Zingeser fanned eight in the 3 2/3 innings he pitched. Raupers went two innings, logging four strikeouts and three walks. Yeager had three strikeouts and two walks in 1 1/3 innings.
The defeat ends the District 15 season for Sayre.
