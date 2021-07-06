Sayre’s Brendan Cooke and Justin Koenig combined on a one-hitter as Sayre beat Allegheny Mountain 4-0 in consolation Majors Little League action.
Cooke struck out seven in 4 2/3 one-hit innings and Koenig threw 1 1/3 no-hit innings, striking out three.
Shaine Strickland had a 3-for-3 day with an RBI and a run scored and Cooke and Cameron Ross each had two hits.
Cooke had an RBI and a run scored and Ross scored a run.
Koenig, Brady Flynn, Jordan Brown and Chase Wheeler all had hits for Sayre. Koenig scored a run and Flynn and Brown had RBI in the game.
Sayre takes on Wellsboro, who lost to Athens 12-2, in the consolation game on Wednesday at Wellsboro.
10-11 BASEBALL
RTL 22,
Athens 7, 3 innings
Garrett Gowin had four hits and scored two runs and Gage Tinna had a home run, a triple, three hits and four runs scored, with five RBI while Eli Tinna had three hits, with a double and two RBI for RTL.
Cooper Alekema, Campbell Carr and Benden Wells all had two hits and scored a run for RTL, while Dillon Gonsauls had a 3-for-3 day with three runs scored and Isaac Tinna had two hits with three runs scored and Wiley Trobaugh had a hit and scored two runs, while Cameron Cole and Greyson Vaow had a hit and a run scored each, while Landry Tinna scored a run.
Eli Tinna Struck out seven on the mound.
Eli Wayman and Elliott Chilson each had a hit and scored two runs for Athens.
Karsen Jayne, Carter Wells and Payton Williams all scored runs in the game.
RTL will host Montrose, who beat Sayre 33-3 on Tuesday in winner’s bracket action, while Sayre hosts Athens in consolation action.
FROM SUNDAY
Towanda’s Minors team rallied from down 4-0 to beat Canton 10-8 in consolation action in the Minors division.
Towanda is at Athens at 6 p.m. today and the winner takes on the loser of Wellsboro and Southern Tioga on Thursday.
