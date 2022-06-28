SAYRE — NEBALL outscored Sayre 6-4 in the first inning but Sayre erupted for 21 additional runs to NEBALL’s six the rest of the way for a 25-12 Sayre win in District 15 Minors bracket play on Monday.
Up 7-6 after two innings, Sayre added six in each the third, fourth and fifth innings.
NEBALL fought back with two runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Jacob Woodruff led Sayre with two singles, two doubles and five runs scored. Trent Lynch had a double and four runs and Eli Ross had a single and four runs scored.
Chris Hiralez and Colton Fuller finished with a single and two runs each; Blake Chapman had a triple and a run, Chase Lathrop had a single and a run; Levi Couse scored three times; Carsen Hunt had two runs and Pat Potter scored once.
Colt Shores paced NEBALL with a double, a triple and two runs, Caleb Eastabrook had a single, a double and two runs; Lawson Chapman added a triple and two runs; and Nolan Ferguson had two singles and a run.
Also for NEBALL, Glenn Ferguson scored three times, Colton Wilks had a single and a run and Dawson Larnerd scored once.
