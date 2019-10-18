There are only five games on the docket tonight but one will decide an NTL champion.
SAYRE AT MUNCY, 7 P.M.
This game will determine the NTL Division-II champion.
Both teams come in undefeated in the division but its not only regular season titles at stake.
Right now in the District IV, Class A playoffs Sayre is second and Muncy third. A win by Muncy could vault them into the second place, depending on power points.
At the very least, a win by Sayre pretty much guarantees them the second seed and a home playoff district game.
“The guys are excited and they know what’s on the line,” said Sayre coach Kevin Gorman. “We just need to use that excitement to help us play the game.”
They got their offense back on track last week against CV after being slowed down by Canton the week before.
“It was important to get back out there and do what we do,” Gorman said. “The guys knew we just didn’t play well The week before and they were glad to get back to our normal ways.”
Muncy is undefeated in the division for a reason and Sayre knows how tough it is to play down there.
“Muncy is a well coached football team,” Gorman said. “They have improved throughout the season. They do a lot of different things on offense which makes them tough to stop. On defense they will show different coverages to confuse the offense and we need to make sure we do not make mistakes when they switch coverages.”
Sayre’s struggled with slow starts this year and this is the perfect week to break that cycle.
“We just have to come out and do our jobs better,” Gorman remarked. “If we do that then we will start fine.”
NORWICH AT WAVERLY, 7 P.M.
The Wolverines (3-3) will have their homecoming this week as they host Norwich (2-4).
Both teams are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs.
After a 3-game skid Waverly picked up a much needed win last week while Norwich started the year on a 3-game skid before going 2-1 in the the last three weeks.
Eighth grade quarterback Joey Tomasso has over 900 yards passing so far this season with Jalen McCarty his favorite receiver. McCarty has 27 catches for 336 yards and four touchdowns.
TROY AT ATHENS, 7 P.M.
With Canton’s loss to Wellsboro last week the Trojans (7-1) are in sole possession of first place in the NTL Division-I.
They will need a win tonight to keep it that way.
Despite the Wildcats’ (1-7) record Troy coach Jim Smith isn’t taking them lightly.
“We are looking forward to another great contest Friday night,” said Smith. “As usual Athens will always be competitive. They are a young team that has been in multiple close games and have the ability to score a lot of points. There is no question they will be put in the correct position to be competitive. They have good speed and size in spots. They have kids that can create mismatches. We will need to play well.”
This has the makings of a trap game for Troy — they travel to Canton the week after, which will have big implications for the league title on top of playing for the Old Shoe.
“The season is winding down and it’s vital to keep the kids focused on this week,” said Smith. “It’s well known what’s at stake. We will not allow the players to get distracted and look ahead to rivalry weekend. We certainly can’t afford to stumble this week and we will remain focused on a hungry Athens team.”
The Wildcats have been more competitive in recent weeks. They nearly knocked off Canton and rallied against Midd-West.
They are a young team but appear to be growing quickly.
“Athens runs a good combination of old fashioned under center smash mouth football and the spread,” Smith said. “They seem well balanced and force you to defend two totally different schemes .That can be challenging. It’s important to put them in known situations and put pressure on the QB to make quick decisions without having to sacrifice coverage. They have some big receivers and a good young QB who is getting better by the week. We must limit big plays and force long sustained drives. That’s all we can ask for as a coaching staff. As usual it’s important for the offense to play keep away, win the battle on the line of scrimmage and limit their offensive possessions.”
The Wildcats showed some of that growth last week when they nearly beat Midd-West.
“That what we have to hope for, confidence carrying over,” Athens’ coach Jack Young said. “The big challenge is to continue the physicality we had. After we got going in the game we could handle it. Troy is very similar, especially on offense — they don’t hold any secrets.”
Young knows that the Trojans are going to line them up and come right at his young team.
“Bottom line, they’re like the big back that’ll get their 250-300 yard rushing a game, they’re going to run the ball and get their yards,” he remarked. “We have to be physical, consistent- we can’t give up big plays. When you get Troy on a good down and distance you have to keep them there. They can get rolling, we have to prevent big plays, they pound the ball so they can break off a big one. We’re looking for consistency, we have to hang in there.”
Troy likes to use their offense as another defense — keep the ball so the other team can’t use it. When Athens does get the ball they have to be able to put points up with it.
“They can do so many things, so many looks,” Young said about Troy’s defense. “Patience is a big thing for us, patience until we can find where we can hang our hat and be successful. We have to take care of little things, don’t shoot ourselves in the foot.”
TOWANDA AT HUGHESVILLE, 7 P.M.
The Black Knights (2-6) will be riding a win streak as they take the long trip down Route 220 tonight.
Towanda coach Craig Dawsey knew this team would break through and they have in a big way.
“The football squad has had a positive feeling all year long,” said Dawsey. “They are great kids who have not pointed the finger at one another but have stayed together through some difficult times. I am really happy for them that their hard work and determined character has been paying off. We have to keep on harping on those small details in order to get better.”
The Spartans (0-8) may be winless and Dawsey is determined to keep it that way.
“Hughesville plays a very difficult schedule and we will not take them lightly this week,” he said. “They are a better team than their record indicates. A team is never as good as it thinks nor are they as bad as someone else thinks.”
As the regular season winds down Dawsey wants to see his players continue to lock in like they have been, peaking at the right time.
“You have to play the game with grit,” he said. “It does not matter what your record is at this point. In October everyone is banged up. Now it is about who is more mentally tough.”
COWANESQUE VALLEY AT MONTGOMERY, 7 P.M.
The Indians (2-6) are looking to pick up an NTL Division-II football win against the Red Raiders (2-6) tonight.
CV coach Mike Schmitt knows Montgomery can score points in a hurry.
“They are a good football team and have played their opponents closely,” he said. “They do a good job offensively of mixing up motions and misdirection along with a good passing game. Defensively they have a solid belief in their defense and very seldom get beat deep. Their outside linebackers are extremely active which makes blocking schemes difficult.”
Last week the Indians were in a tight game with Sayre before the Redskins pulled away in the first half. Schmitt is hoping they can cut out some of those miscues that caused the game to spiral away from them.
“Hopefully not turning the ball over and giving teams more touches,” he remarked. “We are young in the secondary and are learning how to play zone defense, so we are practicing the basics... good stances and alignments.”
They hope to continue to improve on the offensive end, where they’ve showed the most promise this season.
“Getting deeper into understanding defenses and what they are trying to do to stop us and what coverage are people running so our receivers can run precise routes and our QB can anticipate open receivers,” he said. “We are making sure the O-line continues to communicate because they have really improved these last few weeks.”
SATURDAY
WYALUSING AT WELLSBORO, 1 P.M.
The Hornets (7-1) welcome the Rams (2-6) for a rare afternoon NTL tilt.
Wellsboro is coming off a big win over Canton, one that shook up the top half of the NTL standings.
“I think that was a good win for our guys, everyones excited,” Hornet coach Matt Hildebrand said. “They’re happy with how they played and so am I. It’s a big game moving forward.”
Of course, the fear always is a let down the following week but Hildebrand isn’t worried.
“This group is one of the most focused I’ve ever had,” he said. “A lot of seniors. It’s a Saturday game this week, we have to keep our routine.”
He also knows Wyalusing can present some problems for them.
“They bring a lot of team speed, this is another big week for our defensive ends to contain; (Wyalusing’s) quarterback can run,” explained Hildebrand. “They can throw the ball too, our secondary will be tested like last week. We have to get pressure and contain and the secondary has to break up passes.”
