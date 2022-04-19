Sayre overpowers Towanda

WYSOX — Brayden Horton went a perfect 5-for-5 with five RBI for the Sayre baseball team in a 18-2 victory over Towanda on Monday afternoon.
Brayden Horton and the rest of the Redskin offense combined for 16 total hits.
The Redskins got the ball rolling early by scoring three runs in the first inning. David Northrup hit a 2-RBI single followed by an RBI single hit by Kannon VanDuzer.
Luke Horton smashed a 2-RBI triple off the center field fence and VanDuzer hit a 2 RBI double to extend Sayre’s lead to 7-0 in the third inning.
Towanda scored its first two runs in the third inning. Teagan Irish scored on an error and Octavius Chacona hit an RBI single in the third inning
The Redskins responded in fashion, scoring nine runs in the fourth inning. Brayden Horton hit an RBI single and a 2-RBI double in the inning.
Zach Garrity also hit a 2-RBI double in the fourth inning for Sayre.
The Redskins closed out the game in five innings.
VanDuzer earned the win with a pitching line of five innings pitched, zero earned runs, and six strikeouts.
Northrup and VanDuzer both went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Garrity, Luke Horton, and Jackson Hubbard all registered two hits and two RBI.
Irish led Towanda with two hits, as Garrett Chapman and Chacona finished with one hit a piece.
Sayre will host Wellsboro on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Towanda hits the road to face Northeast Bradford on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.