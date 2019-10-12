WESTFIELD – After an early bobble that helped Cowanesque Valley take a 7-0 lead, Sayre was in command and control throughout in a 55-28 win over the Indians Friday night.
The Northern Tier League Division II tussle opened with a Cowanesque Valley touchdown on a one-yard pass from Seth Huyler to Kole Hurler.
Sayre would score the next 28 points.
Brayden Horton hit Corbin Brown for a 44-yard touchdown pass on a play where the defender had Brown where he caught the hall but couldn’t hold him.
The next score was set up by a Zach Watkins interception. Four plays later, Isaiah Firestine plunged in from a yard out.
A three-and punt by C.V. and a nice punt return by Corbin Brown set Sayre up at the Indians’ 22-yard line. Firestine, who ran 18 times for 106 yards and two scores, covered the 22 yards on the first snap.
Cowanesque Valley showed signs of an offense on its next series, driving from its 33-yard line to Sayre’s 25-yard line. Brown, though, got a pick in the end zone to end the threat.
On the next snap, Brayden Horton hit Luke Horton, who was all but tackled where he caught the ball. He broke free, though, and raced 62 yards, weaving his way from one sideline to the other before being tackled at the Indians’ 8-yard line. Brayden Horton scored from here.
After Elliott Good outran the Sayre defense on a 54-yard TD run, Sayre went back to work.
Two quick drives with a fumble recovery in between produced a 45-yard Horton-to-Horton TD hookup and a 14-yard Firestine TD run.
Sayre added a one-yard Brayden Horton to Ethan Miller TD pass and Sayre led 48-14. The PAT was blocked, leaving Sayre’s lead at 34 points at the half.
“They did a real nice job, especially in the first half,” said Sayre Coach Kevin Gorman. “The second half; I’ll have to look at the film. I wanted to get some of the twos and threes in to get more game experience, but we need to come out better in the second half and put the pedal down.”
The second half was a bit on the lackluster side. C.V. got a 29-yard TD run from Good and a 23-yard Huyler to Tanyan Brown touchdown toss.
In between, Jake Bennett ran for 51 yards and scored two plays later from three yards out.
Among the notable numbers, Luke Horton had a night with three receptions for 130 yards and two TDs. Brayden Horton finished 9-of-13 for 225 yards and four scores, and for balance, the Redskins ran the ball 38 times for 221 yards.
Good was Cowanesque Valley’s top weapon, rushing 22 times for 202 yards.
Sayre will travel to Muncy Friday night for a game where the winner will win the NTL Division II championship.
