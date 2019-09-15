SAYRE – Isaiah Firestine, Brayden Horton, and an opportunistic defense led the Redskins at the Lockhart Street Bowl for a comeback win over the Montgomery Red Raiders. Down 10-8 at the half, they scored twenty-seven unanswered points in the second half for the 35-17 victory.
Firestine rushed for 132 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown – with 105 yards coming in the second half. Horton added 99 yards in the air and four touchdowns while the defense picked off three passes.
The Redskins scored on their initial possession after a Montgomery miscue. The snap on sailed over punter Gabe McNear’s head and Sayre sacked him for a 14-yard loss at the Redskins’ 30-yard line.
Three runs by Firestine gained 13 yards, but a holding penalty set Sayre back. Facing a fourth-and-six, Horton connected with Zach Watkins for a 15-yard gain. After a facemask on a short run by Horton, Firestine carried the ball to the one. Horton called his own number and scored – and then added the conversion for an early 8-0 lead.
The Red Raiders responded with a drive into the red zone sparked by a 13-yard reception by Steven Prince from Logan Almeida and a 17-yard run from Kaide Drick. Facing a third-and-9 at the seventeen, linebacker Elmer Stevens made a diving inception on an errant Almeida pass to stop the drive.
The Redskins failed to move the ball and punted, giving Montgomery excellent field position at the 36. A third-down conversion – Almeida to Maurice Walters – moved the ball to the ten. On fourth down at the seven, the Red Raider set up for a field goal and McNear made good from 24-yards out.
Just before the half, the Raiders took over on the their own 35. Almeida went to work, completing consecutive passes to Prince for 8 and 25 yards. Four plays later, he found Walters open for an 18-yard gain. Then Montgomery found themselves on the one – first down and goal with no timeouts and 32 seconds left. Colby Springman tried to punch the ball in, but the Redskin defense halted his progress. The Red Raiders hurried to the line and Almeida tried to sneak the ball in. Again, the tough Redskin defense stymied the Raiders. Then hurrying to the line again – with one second on the clock – Almeida stretch for the score.
McNear added the PAT to give Montgomery a 10-8 lead at the half.
Both offenses failed to move the ball on their first two possessions of the second half, but then Sayre went to Firestine, who had fumbled the series before, for four carries. Sayre faked to Firestine and handed the ball to Patrick Casterline who ripped through the defense for 14 yards. Two plays later, the Redskins faked to Firestine and Horton found Corbin Brown open for a 24-yard score.
Nic Bentley added the extra-point and Sayre to the lead, 15-10, and would not relinquish it.
On the next series, the Redskins took advantage of another Almeida mistake when Horton picked off a pass. Again, Sayre went to their bread-and-butter – Firestine. The senior runner carried the ball on five of the six next plays and moved the Redskins to the 12-yard line. That’s when Horton went to the air and connected with David Northrup in the endzone for a 22-10 margin.
Sayre’s defense stood tall and forced the Red Raiders to go for it on fourth down with eight minutes left in the contest. Almeida came up empty on a pass and the Redskins took over on their 37-yard line.
Horton went to work and completed a 20-yard pass to Northrup. Then Casterline added a 17-yard tackle-breaking run. Finally, Horton tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Miller and Bentley added the PAT for a 29-10 margin.
Prediction for the next Montgomery possession? Watkins intercepted an Almeida pass along the away sideline and weaved his way to the one. Firestine scored on the next play, 35-10.
The Red Raiders added a late touchdown by Drick from 19-yards out. Drick led Mongomery with 12 carries for 64 yards.
“The guys are right there,” Sayre head coach Kevin Gorman said of his team. “They’re kind of right on the edge of understanding that they can be a really good football team. You know, someone has to give them a push. I think maybe, hopefully, this game gave them that push, especially in the second half, when we came out and just basically willing your way into the endzone, just having our offense line fire off the ball, and pushing people backwards. That’s always a good thing. Then defensively, I thought we played really well – a lot better in the second half than we did in the first half.”
The Redskins, now 3-1, will play Wyalusing next week.
