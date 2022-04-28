Sayre quells Canton's offense

CANTON — Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer and David Northrup only gave up one hit combined in an 11-0 victory over Canton on Wednesday evening.
VanDuzer struck out seven, while only giving up one hit in three innings of work.
Northrup pitched three hitless innings and struck out three Warriors.
“Pitching was the difference in this game,” Sayre head coach Jamie VanDuzer said. “It’s tough when it is cold like this, but I was happy with how we were able to put some runs together.”
Zack Garrity and Luke Horton each hit a home run for the Redskins. Garrity had two hits and two RBI, while Horton finished with two hits and three RBI.
Sayre’s Brayden Horton went 2-for-3 with two walks, and Kannon VanDuzer hit a triple in the third inning.
Northrup, Jackson Hubbard, and Dominic Fabbri also had one hit for the Redskins.
Sayre outhit Canton 11-1.
Mike Beers had the lone Warriors hit. Leo Karpinski pitched two scoreless innings for the Warriors, while striking out two.
Canton (6-7) hosts Cowanesque Valley on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Sayre (10-1) hosts the Border Brawl on Saturday. The Redskins will face Tioga at 11:15 a.m. and Waverly at 2:15 p.m.
“From what I understand Tioga is young but they have a solid team,” coach VanDuzer said. “There has been a lot of talk about how well Waverly has been playing so it will be an interesting matchup.”
Tuesday
Northeast Bradford, 4 Cowanesque Valley 9
WESTFIELD — The Northeast Bradford baseball team committed five errors in a 9-4 defeat to Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday evening.
Northeast Bradford’s Garrett Cooper went 2-for-3 with a double for the Panthers and Clay Wiggins knocked in two runs on two hits.
Cayden McPherson also had two hits and two RBI for the Panthers. Dillon Donnelly registered one hit.
Northeast Bradford (3-7) will travel to face Williamson on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Wellsboro, 20 Troy, 6
TROY — The Wellsboro baseball team racked up 11 hits in a 20-6 victory over Troy on Wenesday evening.
Kory Schucker led the Trojans, going 2-for-3. Schucker hit a solo home run in the first inning.
Troy’s Joseph Frye, Camden Allen, Clayton Smith, and Shane Austin each had one hit.
Troy will travel to face Athens on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
