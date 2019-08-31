TOWANDA — Sayre overcame a lot on Friday.
They overcame an 18 point second half deficit, they overcame a monster performance from Towanda’s Tanner Kunkle (219 yards rushing, three touchdowns, two interceptions on defense), and they overcame demons from their past to rally past Towanda 38-34 in NTL football action.
“We’re not the Sayre of old where sometimes you just come out here and just go through the motions and get beat,” Redskin coach Kevin Gorman remarked. “They realize they’re a good football team and that second quarter and fourth quarter — I know our offense can put up points and they did it. The best part is that they went out and put up points.”
For the Knights, it’s another tough loss at home for the second week in a row.
“It’s a great game,” said Towanda coach Craig Dawsey. “It came down to the last few seconds and we just came out on the short end. It was like an SEC game, just back and forth, back and forth.”
Sophomore quarterback Brayden Horton had a good night of his own. He ran for 109 yards on 19 carries and four scores while throwing for 213 yards on 10-for-29 passing with one touchdowns and two interceptions.
“It feels absolutely amazing,” Horton said about the win. “The hype all week has been ‘we have to beat Towanda, it’s been so long.’ It’s good to pull something like that out.”
Horton spread the ball around to five different receivers with Zach Watkins having the big night. He caught three passes for 97 yards and a touchdown while Ethan Miller had three catches for 42 yards.
Corbin Miller had a 61 yard catches, Isaiah Firestine caught two passes for 21 yards and Patrick Casterline had a 22 yard catch.
Towanda did most of their work on the ground — rushing for 316 yards largely behind Kunkle and Jyshaire Robinson (22 carries, 94 yards, two touchdowns).
Kunkle was efficient through the air, throwing for 7-for-13 for 76 yards and one interception.
Haven Benjamin-Fee caught three balls for 39 yards while Mason Johnson also had three catches, gaining 13 yards. Ethan Sparrow had a big 24 yard reception in the game as well.
“I was really happy with the effort with the kids,” said Dawsey. “We played a lot better in the second game of the season as opposed to the first — Canton is a fantastic football team. We just did a lot of improvement things — I thought our defensive backs played as well as you could possibly as play against their tall guys.”
Compared to last week it was like night and day for Towanda coming out of the gates.
After Kunkle recovered a Sayre fumble on the first play from scrimmage the Knights marched down the field, going 52 yards on 12 plays to score in just five minutes.
Kunkle punched it in from 2-yards out, though the point after was no goo, giving Towanda a 2-0 lead with 6:51 left in the first quarter.
After forcing a Sayre punt Towanda went right back to work on their second drive. This one was a 64-yard, 7-play possession that ended on a 26-yard Kunkle scamper into the endzone. He also had runs of 11, 10 and eight yards during the drive.
The two point conversion was no good but Towanda led 12-0 with 2:26 left in the quarter.
Sayre got their act together on their third drive. Horton hit Watkins twice for gains of 26 and 28 yards on third and longs to keep it alive.
Then on second-and-goal from the 8-yard line Horton ran it in. The 2-point conversion was no good but the Redskins cut it to 12-6 with 20.7 seconds left in the fast paced opening quarter.
It was more of the same for Towanda on their first play from scrimmage on their third drive, a 19-yard gain from Kunkle to give him 102 yards in the first quarter of action.
The Redskin defense stiffened up after that, forcing a punt.
Starting on their own 20-yard line it would only take Sayre eight plays to find pay dirt. A key 27-yard hook up from Horton to Miller on third and long set up a 43-yard strike from Horton to Watkins on the following play to hit paydirt.
Sayre’s Nic Bentley added the point after and the Redskins had a 13-12 lead with 8:53 left in the first half.
The Black Knights would punt on the ensuing drive, setting Sayre up at their own 27-yard line.
Horton hit Miller for a 30-yard strike on third-and-long then Firestine ran 28-yards to inside the Towanda 10-yard line. It stalled out there but Bentley came on to nail a 26-yard field goal, pushing the lead to 16-12 with 2:57 left in the half.
Towanda reacted quickly on the ensuing drive. Kunkle hit Benjamin-Fee for a 32 yard gain on the first play from scrimmage, followed by a 16-yard run from Kunkle. On the third play from scrimmage Robinson hit the endzone on a 7-yard run to put Towanda back up with 1:52 left in the half.
Trent Kithcart caught a Kunkle pass for the 2-point conversion to make it 20-16 at the half.
After getting beat off the ball in the first half Sayre discussed ways to slow down the Towanda run game.
“We talked about just beat them at the point of attack,” Horton said. “We had to stop Kunkle, he pretty much single handily beat us up in the first half. I think we did better in the second half, I can’t thank the defense enough, they did a really good job.”
Towanda started the second half much like the first.
Receiving the second half kick-off they went 71-yards on 11 plays that was finished off with a 4-yard Robinson touchdown run. The key play was Towanda converting on a 4th-and-one at Sayre’s 31 yard line, followed by Kunkle finding Sparrow for a 24 yard gain to set up Robinson’s run.
The point after was not good but Towanda led 26-16 with 7:14 left in the third quarter.
After another Sayre turnover on their first play of a half it only took Towanda two plays to score on the ensuing drive. On 2nd-and-5 Kunkle ran through the Sayre defense 41 yards to the endzone. The 2-point conversion was good and the Knights led 34-16 with 6:27 left in the third.
That’s when the Redskin rally began.
“I never really thought we were going to lose,” Horton remarked. “We always fight back.”
Starting on their 41-yard line it took them 11 plays to score, which ended with Horton diving over the goal-line on 3rd-and-1 to score a touchdown.
They had two fourth down conversions to keep the drive alive — on 4th and 10 from Towanda’s 37 Horton hit Miller for a 9-yard gain and on 4th-and-1 from the 19 Horton quarterback sneaked it enough for a new set of downs.
Towanda’s ensuing drive ended with Kunkle throwing an interception under pressure from Firestine.
Starting on their own 20-yard line Sayre got a 61 yard play when Horton found Brown with a deep ball. Brown fumbled the ball as he ran for the endzone — it was recovered by Miller — and Sayre scored two plays later when Horton did a Kunkle impression running through the Towanda defense for a 35-yard touchdown.
Bentley hit the point after and Sayre cut it to 34-31 with 11:45 left in the game.
On the ensuing Black Knight drive it looked like Towanda was on their way to icing the game.
They picked up three straight first downs as they got to midfield after starting on their own 5-yard line. However, a holding call on second-and-9 pushed them back to their own 36-yard line and they were forced to punt.
With 4:26 left in the game Sayre had one last chance to go for the win.
Starting on their 20-yard line it would take them 14 plays to reach the endzone. Back to back 15 yard penalties from Towanda helped plus and 8-yard run from Horton on 4th-and-1 kept the drive alive.
They got down to the five yard line for first and goal. Firestine was stacked up at the goal line on first down while Horton’s pass was nearly picked off on second.
Horton ran 4-yards to the 1-yard line, setting up the fourth-and-1, winner take-all showdown.
It was a sneak play that Towanda initially stuffed. However, the Sayre line lurched forward with Horton breaking the plane just as three Knights wrapped him up and took him down.
“I didn’t do much,” explained Horton. “(Zach) Bellis and Dylan Cashaw both pushed me in the pile. We have the biggest guys in the NTL pushing me and I had full confidence in them. They really got the job done.”
Bentley added the point after and with 18.8 seconds left Sayre took the lead for good.
Gorman knew this was going to be a battle.
“You always know Towanda is well coached,” he said. “You know they’re always going to come out to play, they’re going to have a great game plan. For a little bit a couple of guys thought they had us but I’m proud of the way they fought back and they did a really nice job.”
Sayre finished the day with nine penalties for 60 yards, one of the things Gorman plans on looking at this week, along with better starts as they play host to Troy next week.
“I could tell today these guys were just so wound up, and it wasn’t like a good wound up,” explained Gorman. “They were getting ready to burst. So we’re still trying to figure that out. Penalties wise personal fouls went down, false starts and everything picked up...it is what it is. We’ll figure it out.”
Towanda will now play host to Muncy and as they look to get their first win of the season.
“They stayed in the whole time and they played hard,” said Dawsey. “What are you going to do?”
