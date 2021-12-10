Sayre rallies to defeat Susquehanna

SAYRE — Sayre scored first then had to rally from a four-point deficit in the fourth quarter to post a 50-45 win over Susquehanna in Sayre’s tip-off tournament.
“It’s always good to get a win to start the year,” said Sayre Head Coach Devin Shaw. “That’s something to take going forward. There are things we can work on, but that’s going to be a given.”
After a frigid start — Sayre managed six first-period points and Susquehanna had nine in the first quarter — the Redskins tied the game at 11-11 early in the second quarter on a Josh Arnold trey. The teams battled back and forth for a minute before Sayre went up 17-13 on another Arnold bucket off a Jackson Hubbard assist and was up 20-17 at the break.
The Redskins were playing tough defense but only had a few first-half rebounds. They overcame that deficit with a gritty, battling second half. Down 15-7 on the glass after the first half, Sayre finished with 13 in the second half to eight for the Sabers.
“It’s hard,” said Shaw. “You can teach technique but if you don’t want it you’re not going to get that rebound. We have to be able to have that heart and want those rebounds.”
A free throw and conventional three-point play by Spencer Beamer send the Sabers into the lead in the third.
Sayre grabbed the advantage again and led by as many as five after Dom Fabbri, who led Sayre scorers with 21 points, knocked down a shot from outside off an assist by Zack Garrity.
The Sabers though, led by Colton Stone’s five late-period points, took a 33-31 lead at the end of the third.
JT Burke made it a four-point Susquehanna lead at the start of the fourth. For a while each time Sayre reeled Susquehanna in the Sabers would get away again.
Then the Redskins put together a game-winning 9-2 run to take a four-point lead, 43-39, with just under three minutes to go. Caden Firestine’s only basket, with an assist from Hubbard, broke the 39-39 tie
From there, all Sayre had to do was hit its free throws and they did just that. Hubbard hit one of two, then Garrity fought for and earned a rebound — the biggest board of the night — that Arnold turned into two more made free throws for a seven-point lead. Fabbri then went 4-for-4 down the stretch to seal the deal.
Fabbri added four boards and Hubbard finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, two steals and four assists.
Also for Sayre, Arnold had nine points; Firestine added five rebounds; and Kannon VanDuzer finished with four points.
Stone paced Susquehanna with 17 points and 10 rebounds; Beamer had 10 points with three assists; and Collin Smith grabbed six boards.
Sayre will play Blue Ridge at 5 p.m. today.
