Elizabeth Porter, a Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) athlete that participates in the Bradford County program, was selected to be one of nine captains for the 2020 Virtual UNcathlon, taking place from Sunday, August 16th to Saturday, September 26th. The UNcathlon will feature a physical AMRAP (As Many Rounds As Possible) Challenge as well as a fundraising component that will unite individuals with and without intellectual disabilities to raise funds and awareness for nearly 20,000 Special Olympics athletes. Porter, along with her co-captain Zane Paolini from Aerotek, will lead a team representing a region of the state that includes Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties.
Elizabeth Porter, 27, has been involved in Special Olympics for 17 years and has competed in athletics and bowling. She currently competes in Long Distance Running (LDR) and swimming. In 2018, Elizabeth had the honor of competing in swimming and serving as the Health Messenger for Team PA at the Special Olympics USA Games which took place in Seattle, Washington. Porter also serves as a Global Messenger (spokesperson for the movement), a Health and Fitness Coordinator, and an Athlete Leader Representative.
“Let’s shoot for the stars,” said Porter. “Let’s be the BEST at the AMRAP Challenge! Let’s raise the MOST MONEY for Special Olympics Pennsylvania and our local programs!” Porter, with the assistance of her co-captain Zane Paolini, strives to ensure that the athletes have an incredible experience with Special Olympics and continue to train, compete, stay healthy, and become athlete leaders.
The Virtual UNcathlon model includes an AMRAP Challenge which encourages participants to execute 10 repetitions of 5 exercises as many times as possible in 10 minutes. These exercises include push-ups, squats, lunges, mountain climbers, and plank jacks. Participants can choose to join Porter’s team or one of the other eight unified regional teams to partake in this event.
Special Olympics Unified Sports®, in which players with and without intellectual disabilities train and compete on the same team, allows athletes to engage in sports, create inclusion, socialize with peers and form new friendships. The UNcathlon seeks to create inclusion and acceptance through sport while raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics.
The UNcathlon is co-presented by Morgan Stanley and Aerotek, both of whom have been supporting this event for the last 4 years. Additional sponsors include: Mascaro; Clearview Federal Credit Union; Dollar Bank; ECI; and Julian Gray.
Participants can donate and join Elizabeth Porter’s team until September 26th. For more information or to donate, visit www.uncathlon.org or call Jessica Kury at 724-375-7515, ext. 244.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.