SAYRE — The opening minutes of Saturday’s game everything went wrong for the Sayre football team.
After that, they could do little wrong the rest of the way.
Bucktail struck first, Sayre answered with 67 straight points in a 67-6 win on Saturday.
“The first two (drives), both offense and defense weren’t great,” Sayre coach Kevin Gorman said. “I kind of expected it. We had an issue with it last year. I was hoping we’d get over that hump with the seniors we had, but it’s something we will get fixed.
“Tackling was poor, I don’t know why, we practice tackling every day. We’ll take care of that. Afterwards everyone started settling down with the people that played last year. With Isaiah (Firestine), Corbin (Brown) and Ethan (Miller), and Brayden (Horton) being who he is, we settled right down.”
By the time the opening quarter was over Horton had thrown three touchdowns and Sayre had a 20-6 lead.
“We needed that, it’s a good confidence booster going into next week,” Horton said. “We are ready for Towanda, that’s what we are looking forward to.
“I definitely saw some pluses in our offense and defense. We gave up that touchdown drive. I told our defense we have to step up, can’t have this happening, and they really stepped up and I have to give them props.”
On Bucktail’s opening drive they broke off a long run on third and long and then had a from Dylan Cross to Liam Dwyer that was broken up by the defender, but then came down in Dwyer’s arms. Cross then ran in from two yards out and Bucktail led 6-0 at 7:44 of the opening quarter.
From there it was all Sayre.
Horton hit Ethan Miller on a 24-yard touchdown with 3:14 left in the opening quarter and Nic Bentley hit the extra point to put Sayre up 7-6.
Sayre came right back again as Miller caught his second touchdown from Horton, with 43 seconds left in the quarter to make it 13-6.
Sayre quickly recovered a fumble and Lucas Horton caught his first career touchdown, from his cousin Brayden, and Bentley hit the kick to make it 20-6 as the first quarter expired.
“I knew he was going to have his opportunities this game and I just wanted to give him that special moment,” Brayden Horton said of his touchdown pass to his cousin.
In the second quarter Brayden Horton got a rushing touchdown, going in from 46 yards out and Bentley hit the kick to make it 27-6. Horton had his fourth touchdown pass of the half with 5:09 left in the second quarter when he hit Pat Casterline on a 14-yard pass.
In the third quarter it was time for Firestine to take over. He scored on a 13-yard run with 8:43 left in the quarter and Bentley hit the kick. Then after a Firestine interception he scored again from a yard out at 5:09.
For Firestine he gives credit to his line.
“When we have a line that is just dominating the line of scrimmage,it’s hard to beat us,” he said. “Our passing and our running combined is just unstoppable. I really believe we have the best line. There is a lot of confidence going into next week.”
Firestine believes that having a good passing game and a strong line really helped him.
“When we have one of the best quarterbacks in the league, if not the best, and the best line, it’s hard to stop us,” Horton said. “You just see the dominance on the line, our line is pounding and pounding, it makes things so much easier.”
Gorman was happy with everything his line did on Saturday.
“I’m really happy,” he said. “(Zach) Belles, we are just trying to adjust and find the right spot with his brace. So, Ethan Ray and some of the backups went right in and did a nice job. Our offensive line is big, they are athletic, they move people when they get going. Hopefully they can keep it going into next week.”
Both Horton and Gorman also know that Firestine is a really tough back to stop.
“Second half, he came out and shut the door, it was a good feeling,” Horton said.
“Isaiah is a tough runner,” Gorman said. “People look at him, he may weigh 170, he’s a tough runner, tough in between the tackles. It’s hard to bring him down with one guy. He’s really in shape. That second half is always great when you can just keep handing him the ball and he goes.”
The third quarter scoring was capped by David Northrup on a six-yard run with 1:10 left in the quarter and Bentley hit the extra point.
Lucas Horton hit Tavonne McClenny with a 17-yard touchdown with 11:33 left in the game, with Bentley hitting the kick and with 4:00 left Lucas Horton picked up a loose ball on a broken punt attempt and ran 40 yards for the score to cap the scoring.
Sayre ran for 318 yards on the day with five touchdowns on the ground and threw for 179 yards, with five touchdowns in the air, as they had a balanced attack all afternoon.
“That’s something we kind of noticed throughout camp,” Gorman said of the balance. We were clicking with offense, and defense to. With the seniors we have outside and Brayden has started five games for us, and a playoff game at that, when he was 14-15 years old. Now he’s 15-16 years old, he’s had some big time games under his belt. Having Zach (Watkins), Corbin (Brown), Ethan (Miller), Pat (Casterline) and then you have Luke (Horton) come in as a freshman and he doesn’t miss a beat either. Isaiah, he’s just solid. He kind of figured out about five games in last year how to find the gapes, and he does a nice job.”
Brayden Horton threw for 147 yards and four scores on 12-for-22 passing and Lucas was 2-for-2 for 32 yards and a score.
Firestine ran for 126 yards and two scores on 15 carries and Lucas Horton ran for 79 yards and a score on five carries, while Brayden Horton ran for 58 yards on four carries. Northrup ran for 39 yards and a score on three carries and Jake Bennett ran for 29 yards on four carries.
Miller had four grabs for 53 yards and two scores and Brown had five catches for 52 yards, whileLucas Horton, McLenny, Bennett, Watkins and Casterline all had catches for over 10 yards.
Gage Sutliff ran for 93 yards for Bucktail and Dwyer had two grabs for 30 yards, while Cross threw for 29 yards on 6-for-11 passing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.