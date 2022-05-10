Sayre rolls over Cowanesque Valley

SAYRE — Sayre’s Luke Horton made short work of the Indians of Cowanesque Valley, throwing a four-inning two hitter and driving in the game-ending run as Sayre won the Northern Tier League baseball game 15-0.
The Redskins scored seven in the first inning and repeated that in the third. When Sayre plated its first run in the bottom of the fourth the game came to a close.
Pinch hitter Tanner Green reached on an error to open the Sayre fourth. After a walk and an out, Luke Horton stroked an RBI single and that was that.
Zack Garrity had the hot hand for Sayre at the plate with a double, a triple, four RBI and two runs; and Kannon VanDuzer had two singles, three RBI and a run.
Luke Horton had two singles, two RBI and two runs; Dom Fabbri had a single a double, one RBI and a run; Brayden Horton added a double and two runs; Dave Northrup had a hit, two runs and an RBI; Jackson Hubbard contributed a hit, two RBI and two runs; Mason Houseknecht scored twice; Oakley Gorman had an RBI and Green scored a run.
Luke Horton fanned four and walked three in his four innings of work on the hill.
Tucker St. Peter and Nick West had a single each for the Indians.
McGuire Painter, St. Peter and Mike Sipps handled the pitching duties for Cowanesque Valley.
Sayre will play at Northeast Bradford on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.