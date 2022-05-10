Sayre rolls over Cowanesque Valley

Sayre’s Jackson Hubbard fields a throw on a stolen base attempt by Cowanesque Valley.

 Review Photo/MATT PATTON

SAYRE — Sayre’s Luke Horton made short work of the Indians of Cowanesque Valley, throwing a four-inning two hitter and driving in the game-ending run as Sayre won the Northern Tier League baseball game 15-0.

The Redskins scored seven in the first inning and repeated that in the third. When Sayre plated its first run in the bottom of the fourth the game came to a close.

Pinch hitter Tanner Green reached on an error to open the Sayre fourth. After a walk and an out, Luke Horton stroked an RBI single and that was that.

Zack Garrity had the hot hand for Sayre at the plate with a double, a triple, four RBI and two runs; and Kannon VanDuzer had two singles, three RBI and a run.

Luke Horton had two singles, two RBI and two runs; Dom Fabbri had a single a double, one RBI and a run; Brayden Horton added a double and two runs; Dave Northrup had a hit, two runs and an RBI; Jackson Hubbard contributed a hit, two RBI and two runs; Mason Houseknecht scored twice; Oakley Gorman had an RBI and Green scored a run.

Luke Horton fanned four and walked three in his four innings of work on the hill.

Tucker St. Peter and Nick West had a single each for the Indians.

McGuire Painter, St. Peter and Mike Sipps handled the pitching duties for Cowanesque Valley.

Sayre will play at Northeast Bradford on Thursday.