Sayre rolls over Troy

SAYRE — Host Sayre scored nine runs in the third inning and went on to defeat Troy 12-1 on Tuesday evening.
Sayre’s Luke Horton went 3-for-4 with two RBI, Zach Garrity went 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Brayden Horton went 1-for-2 with two RBI.
David Northrup pitched five innings for the Redskins, striking out five and only allowed one earned run.
“Everybody did well in the field and the bats were really alive for us,” Luke Horton said.
Troy’s Shane Austin went 2-for-2 and Camden Allen had one hit.
Garrity opened the contest with a solo home run in the first inning for the Redskins. Jackson Hubbard hit a sacrifice fly to make the score 2-0.
Luke Horton hit a leadoff single in the third inning and the next two batters reached on walks. Hubbard lined a two RBI double into center.
Sayre scored three more runs on walks and two runs came from a Luke Horton RBI single and a Garrity RBI single.
The Redskins scored two runs on walks in the fourth inning and Brayden Horton hit a RBI single.
Austin scored on an error off the bat of Joseph Frye, but Sayre’s lead proved to be insurmountable.
“We are all super close and we have been friends since we all picked up a bat,” Luke Horton said. “The relationships we all have with each other is why I think we mesh so well together.”
Sayre finishes the regular season with an 18-2 record.
“This group of guys is special so it was a blast and I can’t wait to keep going,” Luke Horton said. “I think if we stick to what we have been doing, we can beat anyone and we will be successful.”
Sayre now awaits the District IV Class AA playoffs.
Cowanesque Valley 11, Towanda 1
WESTFIELD — The Towanda baseball team committed eight costly errors in an 11-1 loss to Cowanesque Valley.
Towanda’s Riley Vanderpool went 2-for-3, while Garrett Chapman, Alex Bowman, and Chase Parker all had one hit.
Parker’s hit was a double.
The Black Knights scored in the first inning on a Dawson Butts walk.
