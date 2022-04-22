Sayre rolls over Wellsboro

SAYRE — Sayre had no problems against Wellsboro as the hot bats guided the team to an 11-1 win in NTL baseball action on Thursday.
Zack Garrity hit an RBI single in the second inning to put Sayre ahead 1-0, then Brayden Horton drew a bases-loaded walk and Luke Horton hit a sacrifice fly to give his team a 3-0 lead.
Sayre added two more runs in the third inning on an RBI groundout by Dom Fabbri and an RBI double by Oakley Gorman.
Wellsboro got on the board in the top of the fourth with an RBI single off the bat of Brody Morral, but Sayre responded in the bottom of the inning.
Kannon VanDuzer hit an RBI double, and Jackson Hubbard followed with a two-run homer — his third of the season — to give Sayre an 8-1 lead.
Sayre added three more runs in the fifth inning to put the mercy rule into effect and secure the 11-1 win.
Hubbard fished the game with two hits, two RBI and three runs scored.
VanDuzer added two more hits and two RBI.
Garrity and David Northrup had a hit and RBI apiece.
Northrup was also the winning pitcher, allowing six hits and one unearned run while striking out four in the complete-game performance.
Sayre will travel south to face District IV power Loyalsock at 4:30 p.m. today.
