SAYRE — Sayre’s Rozlyn Haney netted her 50th career goal but it was Sullivan County picking up the non-league girls’ soccer win Monday, 10-6.
The Griffins started fast, scoring three goals in the first 3:48. Their opening goal came from Kerigan Wettlaufer 15 seconds in to the game.
Bethany Beinlich scored at 3:03 followed by Wettlaufer again at 3:48.
At 4:10 Sayre struck back as Haney found the back of the net to earn the career milestone as a sophomore.
“Congrats to Roz on attaining her 50-plus goals tonight,” Sayre coach Tracy Mennig said.
A minute later Sullivan made it 4-1 as Beinlich found the back of the net again.
Kassidy Beinlich got into the goal scoring action at 8:33, pushing the Sullivan advantage to 5-1.
Haney netted her 51st goal at 14:12 off a penalty kick, then at 20:18 Courtney Sindoni cut it to 5-3.
Sullivan added two goals late — one by Bethany Beinlich, for her hat trick, and the other from Chloe Burke — take a 7-3 lead into the break.
Haney got her hat trick 8:12 into the half but Burke followed two minutes later to keep it a 4-goal advantage.
Haney notched her fourth goal of the day at the 13:12 mark with Burke answering at 16:48 for her hat trick.
At 18:00 Haney notched her fifth goal, this one off an Abby Moliski assist to make it 9-6.
Burke scored the final goal at 19:38 for the 10-6 final.
Sullivan out shot Sayre 22-8 and had a 12-0 edge in corner kicks.
Adrianna Barnhart made 11 saves in net for Sayre while Kassidy Beinlich stopped two shots for the Griffins.
“Physical game again,” said Mennig. “We need to focus on getting better starts to our games. We can’t keep playing catch up. We had spurts of where we connected, but couldn’t maintain it.”
Wellsboro 2, NEB 1
The Hornets jumped out to a quick lead less than four minutes into the game on a Jordan Abernathy goal in NTL girls’ soccer action Monday.
They made it it 2-0 as Jena Boyce found the back of the net with 17:38 left.
NEB’s Keirra Thoman scored on an assist from Kayleigh Thoman to cut it to 2-1 just over 12 minutes left to play but that’s as close as it got.
“The ladies struggled tonight with basic fundamentals,” NEB assistant coach Michele Cowles said. “Wellsboro beat us to the ball and had better passing. Despite our struggles we are hoping to see improvements with the games ahead of us. This team is a young group with a lot of talent, waiting to be achieved.”
Wellsboro led in shots 18-9 and had a 3-2 edge in corner kicks.
NEB goalie Naomi Blythe made 13 saves in net while Wellsboro keeper Lilly Abadi stopped nine shots.
Troy 7, Wyalusing 0
The Trojans scored six times in the second half to pull away for the NTL girls’ soccer win Monday.
“Wyalusing played a very good defense tonight,” said Troy coach Wayne Pratt. “Their goalie Pearl is absolutely the best goalie we have faced this year. Our team finally had all our starters on the field at tone time, they came together nicely.”
After nearly 27 minutes of scoreless play Troy’s Nicole McClellan found the back of the net off a Camille McRoberts assist to put the Trojans up 1-0.
Things opened up immediately in the second half as McClellan scored 39 seconds in off a Morgan Graybill assist.
Then with 37:35 left Graybill found the back of the net off a McRoberts helper.
Four minutes later Olivia Tate had an unassisted goal, followed by back to back unassisted goals by McClellan to get the hat trick and then some.
The final Troy goal was by Anna Ensminger with little more than a minute to play.
Troy out shot Wyalusing 15-3 and had a 3-1 edge in corner kicks.
Autumn Dixon made three stops for the Trojans to get the shutout while Pearl O’Connor had eight saves for the Rams.
Athens 6, Williamson 0
Emma Roe had four goals to lead the Wildcats to the NTL girls’ soccer win Monday.
Sam Markle added two goals while Hannah Walker had three assists.
Athens had a 42-2 edge in shots and 15-0 corner kick advantage.
Towanda 4, North Penn-Mansfield 0
Teagan Willey started the scoring with an assist and ended it with a goal as the Knights picked up an NTL girls’ soccer win Monday.
At the 25:20 mark of the game Willey found Olivia Sparbanie for a header to put Towanda up 1-0.
Then two minutes before the half Mirra Heilson scored off a Hannah Chandler helper to make it 2-0 Knights.
Lizzy Matero and Willey had the two second half goals to secure the win.
Towanda had a 16-8 shots on goal advantage and 8-2 corner kick edge.
Sara Swingle made 12 stops for NPM while Erin Barrett had eight saves to get the clean sheet.
The JV game ended up a 1-1 tie. Khloe Mitstifer had the Tiger goal and Bella Hurley scored for the Knights.
Amy Feaster made 10 stops for NPM and Barrett had eight saves for Towanda.
