The Sayre softball team picked up their first win of the season 9-7 over Williamson.
Haley McCaig had a home run, a double and went 4-for-4 in the game, scoring two runs.
Meghan Flynn had two hits, with a double and a run scored for the Redskins and Alyssa Murrelle had two hits and scored a run.
Gabriella Shaw had two hits with a doubles and two runs scored.
Brelin VanDuzer had two hits and scored a run.
Makenna Garrison had a hit and Harbst had a hit and scored a run.
Madison Smith had a hit for Sayre and scored a run and Olivia Corbin had a hit.
Payton Blend had a 4-for-4 day with a triple and two runs scored for Williamson.
Gracie Stephens had two hits, with a double, and a run scored for Williamson. Mikenna Buchanan had a hit and Abigail Root had a hit.
Kara Shieve had a pair of hits, with a double, and a run scored and Emma Misner had a hit and scored a run. Kaylee Stafford had a hit and scored a run.
Notre Dame 19,
Newark Valley 4
Lawson Bigelow had a two-home run day to lead the Crusaders to the win.
Bigelow had her first two varsity home runs, driving in six, with three hits and two runs scored.
Shannon Maloney had her first varsity home run and had four hits, with five RBI and four runs scored.
Shannon joins her sisters Mackenzie and Peyton in hitting her first home run against Newark Valley, and all did it in the first week of May. Mackenzie was May 4, 2012, Peyton was May 7, 2018 and now Shannon’s was on May 5, 2021.
Ava Mustico had two hits, with a double, and three runs scored and Payton Miller had two hits, with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Olivia Switzer had two hits, with an RBI and Ellie Mustico had a hit, an RBI and a run scored, while Megan Agan had a hit.
Paige Harvey scored three runs and Ana Milazzo and Madison Gleason scored runs.
Switzer struck out eight and allowed six hits on the mound.
BASEBALL
Sayre 26, Williamson 1, 3 innings
The Redskins scored 14 runs in the third inning of the win.
Zach Garrity had four hits, with five RBI and three runs scored in the win.
Zach Moore had three hits in the win, driving in three and scoring two runs.
David Northrup, Jake Burgess and Kannon VanDuzer all had two hits in the game. Burgess had a double, three RBI and four runs scored and Northrup had two RBI and four runs scored, while VanDuzer had an RBI and a run scored.
Brayden Horton had a triple, three RBI and four runs scored and Luke Horton had a double, two RBI and three runs scored, while Jackson Hubbard had a double, three RBI and a run scored.
Oakley Gorman scored three runs and Josh Arnold scored a run.
VanDuzer struck out eight in three innings.
Owen Gontarz, Gabe Kaufman and Andrew Berkan all had doubles for Williamson, and Wesley Carlton had a hit.
Gontarz scored Williamson’s run and Berkan had the RBI.
