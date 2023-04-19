SAYRE — The Sayre baseball team scored multiple runs in four innings on their way to a 15-5, six-inning win over visiting Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday afternoon.
CV scored one run in the top of the first, but Sayre responded with one run in the bottom half of the first before scoring four more in the second to go on top for good.
Jackson Hubbard led the way for Sayre as he went 3-for-3 with a home run, triple and two walks to go along with five RBI and three runs scored.
Zack Garrity had a single, double, two RBI and four runs, while Nick Pellicano went 2-for-4 with a double and four runs scored.
Karter Green had two hits and drove in three runs while scoring once, and Will Crossett had three singles, one RBI and one run.
Also for Sayre, Tanner Green had a pair of hits, one run and one RBI and Jack Ennis had two hits and scored once.
Crossett got the start on the mound and picked up the win as he went 4 2/3 innings with three strikeouts. He allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks. Kegan Hayford closed things out, going 1 1/3 innigns with two strikeouts and just one hit allowed.
Sayre will host Athens on Friday.
South Williamsport 13, Towanda 3 (5 innings)
WYSOX — Towanda was able to keep it close with South Williamsport in the first couple innings on Monday, but the Black Knights eventually saw the visiting Mounties pull away for the win.
South led 4-3 after the second inning before they put together a five-run third inning to take control.
Teagan Irish and Alex Bowman each had doubles as they recorded the only two hits for the Black Knights. Bowman had two RBI and Irish scored once.
Giovanni Assante Di Cupillo scored a run and had one RBI, while Justin Schoonover also scored once.
Jack Tavani and Dawson Butts shared the pitching duties for Towanda.
Towanda will host Troy on Wednesday.
