ATHENS — Sayre broke from the gate fast, scoring 10 runs in the first two innings on the way to an 18-8 win over Athens in District 15 9-10-11 Little League play on Monday.
Brooks Lathrop had the hot bat early for Sayre, driving a double in the first and a single in the second, scoring each time. Riley McGuaghey added two singles.
After Sayre scored a run in the top of the third, Athens mounted a rally. The home team had scored a run in the first and two in the second, then erupted for four runs in the third inning. Athens used astute base running to take advantage of six walks and round the bases.
Sayre, though, took its lead from 11-7 to 18-7 in the bottom of the third inning.
Cohen Kraft, Paul Potter and Zach Hall added a hit each for Sayre.
Eli Ross reached base and scored four times for Sayre and Brooks Lathrop matched Trent Lynch with three runs each. Kraft and Emmett Lee had two runs each with Paul Potter, Pat Potter, Hall and Ian Johnson scoring a run each.
Athens’ offense was limited to a single each by Ivy Birsdall and . Thomas White, though, reaches on an error, a hit batsman and a walk and scored each time he got on base. Eli Wayman and Jack Lee added two runs each for Athens and Peyton Williams had one run.
Sayre will finish pool play Wednesday at Montrose while Athens rounds out pool play at RTL.
RTL beat Montrose 19-16 in the other pool play game Monday.
In Majors action Susquehanna Area beat RTL 14-4 and Tunkhannock beat Blue Ridge 15-0, while Troy beat Southern Tioga and Towanda beat Tioga Lawrenceville 20-2 in consolation round action.
Troy hosts Towanda on Wednesday and Susquehanna Area hosts Tunkhannock.
In Minors softball consolation action Southern Tioga beat Canton 29-6 and RTL beat Wellsboro 17-2.
