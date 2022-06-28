SAYRE — The Athens and Sayre Legion baseball teams battled it out on Monday night, with Sayre emerging victorious by a score of 9-2.
Sayre loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the first, and Zack Garrity capitalized with a two-RBI double.
Joey VanAllen drove in another with an RBI single, and another scored when Will Crossett reached on a fielder’s choice to make it 4-0.
Athens cut its deficit in half on a two-RBI single by Dylan Saxon in the top of the fifth inning.
Jackson Hubbard drew a walk to lead off the sixth for Sayre and made his way around the bases on two passed balls, before coming in to score on an RBI single by Luke Horton.
Kannon VanDuzer followed with a two-run homer to make the score 7-2.
Garrity tacked on two more runs for Sayre with an RBI single to make it a 9-2 game.
Garrity led the Sayre offense with two hits and three RBI, while VanDuzer added two hits and two RBI on the home run.
Hubbard added two more hits, including a double, and Horton had one hit with one RBI for Sayre.
Saxon led Athens with one hit and two RBI, and Carson Smith tacked on two hits.
Troy Rosenbloom recorded a hit and two stolen bases, while Brady Darrow had one hit for Athens.
Crossett earned the win on the mound, allowing one hit and striking out three in three innings.
Horton, Thomas Morely and Brendan Cook all pitched in relief for Sayre.
