BLOOMSBURG — The No. 1 Sayre baseball squad took advantage of two errors, got some timely hits and starting pitcher Luke Horton tossed a gem as the Redskins rolled to a 9-2 win over No. 4 Canton in the District IV Class AA semifinals on Thursday.
After a 1-2-3 top of the first from Luke Horton, the Redskins struck first when Jake Burgess walked and scored three batters later when David Northrup ripped a single to right that was misplayed. Burgess scampered home to put Sayre up 1-0.
Canton’s Weston Bellows singled to start the second, but he would be caught stealing by Sayre catcher Brayden Horton. Luke Horton induced a couple fly balls to end the inning.
Sayre would extend the lead in the bottom of the third — once again thanks to some shaky Canton defense.
Jackson Hubbard walked to start the frame, but was wiped out on a fielder’s choice that left Burgess on first. A deep fly ball off the bat of Brayden Horton would have normally dropped in the gap, but Canton coach Bob Rockwell’s special four outfielder defense paid off when Bellows made a nice running catch.
With two outs, Luke Horton singled to left and put runners on first and second. Both runners moved up on a passed ball and then scored on an error to make it 3-0.
Northrup would then score on a single from Zach Moore to put the Redskins up 4-0.
“We got some big two out hits throughout the game, but early on it was key that we capitalized on a few errors ... We put a little pressure on them by hitting the ball hard and putting the ball in play. That was huge,” said Sayre coach Jamie VanDuzer.
The Warriors got on the board in the top of the fourth when Cooper Kitchen walked, moved to second on a balk and then to third on a hit from Bellows. With Joel Schoonover at bat, Bellows got himself in a rundown and allowed Kitchen to score before being tagged out to make it 4-1.
Sayre broke the game open in the bottom half. Kannon VanDuzer walked and was replaced by pinch runner Oakley Gorman. A sacrifice bunt from Mason Houseknecht moved Gorman to second and a single from Hubbard put runners on first and third for the top of the order.
Hubbard would snag second without a throw to put both runners in scoring position before Burgess smacked a single to score Gorman.
Brayden Horton then came through with a two-run single to make it 7-1 after four.
The Redskins made it 9-1 in the fifth when Moore and Houseknecht walked and then scored on a two-run double off the bat of Hubbard.
Canton got one of those runs back in the sixth, but it could have been much more. The Warriors loaded the bases with one out, but Luke Horton worked out of trouble with only one run scoring on a fielder’s choice.
With his pitch count at 90 heading into the seventh, Luke Horton only had 15 pitches to finish the job — and he did just that.
The Sayre ace ended it with a strikeout, pop out to catcher Brayden Horton and a groundout to VanDuzer at first.
“I wanted to give him the chance, I knew it was only 14 pitches, something like that, and I thought ‘well, lets at least run him out there and see if he can do it,’” Coach VanDuzer said.
Luke Horton ended his outing with just three hits allowed and two walks to go along with six strikeouts.
Hubbard led the Sayre offense with two hits and two RBI. Brayden Horton had one hit and two RBI and both Burgess and Moore had a hit and one RBI. Burgess also scored three times.
Canton was led by Bellows with two hits. Starting pitcher Carter Route tossed 3 1/3 innings with five hits and seven runs allowed, but just three of those were earned.
“It was a great season. Our kids got guts, that’s what they’ve got. They compete hard. They have guts. We just got beat by a better team today,” said Rockwell.
Rockwell was quick to praise Horton’s performance on the mound.
“Horton is tough. I wish I had Horton, nothing against my pitchers because I love my pitchers too, but I’d do anything for a guy like Horton,” Rockwell said.
Coach VanDuzer said he wasn’t always sure if he was going to give Horton the nod on the mound, but after that outing he was glad he did.
“After pitching just a few days ago, I was a little concerned. I actually went back-and-forth on who I was going to start because we do have some other arms ... I mean he threw very well. He kept the ball down, he was ahead in the count and (he was) awesome,” coach VanDuzer said.
Luke Horton said he was getting more confident on the bump as the game went on — and he also had some pretty solid defense backing him up.
“Honestly it was just confidence. We’re all a little nervous to start ... I mean I felt good from the start but as the game went on we developed more of a plan for each hitter and the confidence kind of grew. I saw my (defense) was backing me up each time, so big shoutout to those guys,” Horton said.
The Sayre ace also acknowledged that pitching with a big lead always makes life on the mound a little easier.
“It’s huge for a pitcher. You come back (to the mound) and you’re up by one, then you’re up by a couple and up by more. I mean it’s such a confidence boost when you’re throwing with a four-run lead or an eight-run lead, it really helps,” Horton said.
Canton finishes the season at 18-4 and will say goodbye to some standout seniors, including Timmy Ward, Cam Bellows, Carter Route, Joel Schoonover and Brendan Matthews.
“They’re the leaders of the team. They are great kids,” Rockwell said of the seniors. “What people don’t know is Timmy Ward was rehabbing so hard just to come back for the second half of the season, which is pretty incredible in itself. You should have seen how this kid was working to try to get back for this, and he did it.”
“And the rest of the seniors, Cam Bellows, Brendan Matthews, Carter Route — Carter Route pitched a hell of a game, didn’t he pitch great? That’s what we were trying to do, keep (Sayre) off balance and he pitched awesome,” Rockwell added.
Coach VanDuzer had plenty of praise for the Canton squad.
“Those (Canton) kids play with grit. I had the opportunity to coach four or five of them in summer ball and great families, great kids, they play with a lot of heart,” VanDuzer said.
Sayre will now head to the District IV Class AA Championship game against No. 3 Southern Columbia at Bowman Field on Wednesday.
“I think if we got out, pitch well, we play good defense and we hit the ball the way we have been, we can play with anybody,” Coach VanDuzer said.
