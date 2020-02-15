SAYRE — Sayre defeated Montgomery 75-55 in their regular season finale in non-league boys’ basketball action Friday.
Corbin Brown had 18 points to lead the Redskins with Lucas Horton adding 12 points.
Zach Moore scored 11 points, Matt Lane netted nine, Ethan Miller finished with eight points, Dom Fabbri added six points with Brayden Horton chipping in with four points.
Isaiah Firestine scored three while Zach Garrity and Connor Young had two points a piece.
Sayre will play in the District IV, Class AA tournament next week.
