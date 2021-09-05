WESTFIELD – Cowanesque Valley rallied in the second half to outlast and pull off the upset against Sayre in a 26-19 victory. The Redskins rallied in the final minute of the game, but came up five yards short as time expired. Jacob Schmitt led the way for the Indians.
Behind 13-7 at the half, the Indians marched downfield on their first possession well with a 12-play scoring drive – aided by a facemask call and a rare defensive blocking in the back by the Redskins. Facing a fourth-and-four at the four, Jacob Schmitt rolled left and found Tanyon Brown for the score. However, a holding call negated the touchdown, but CV went to the well again and ran the same play. This time from 14-yards out and with no holding call.
Brown doinked the right upright on the PAT to keep the score tied.
Each team had trouble moving the ball until Cowanesque Valley took possession just after the start of the fourth quarter. On the Indians’ first play, the Redskins received an interference call aggravated with an unsportsmanlike call. Schmitt then connected with Elliot Good for 17 yards and with Brown for two passes of five yards each.
Freshman Tim Freeman, CV’s workhorse on the ground, carried the ball four times on the drive for 27 yards, including five-yard bulldozing run to cap the drive. The run gave the Indians a 19-13 lead. A bobbled hold thwarted the extra point attempted.
On the ensuing kickoff return, Redskin player Kendrick Ross suffered an injury and had to be taken to the local care facilities. After the long delay, Sayre players showed their metal.
After a short run by Josh Arnold, Brayden Horton dropped back in the pocket. He avoided CV linemen and scampered down the home sideline for 41 yards. Horton then connected with Luke Horton for 19 yards before calling his own number for a 13-yard run and a 2-yard touchdown plunge.
The Redskins blocked the PAT to keep the score knotted at nineteen.
Once again, Sayre help the Indians with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the first play of the drive. Schmitt led Cowanesque Valley the goal line methodically with short passes and runs that kept moving the sticks and the clock. The Redskins added their opponents with late hit on Schmitt out-of-bounds, putting the ball on the ten.
Freeman dragged would be tacklers to the two before St. Peter crossed the goal line with 53 seconds left on the clock for a 26-19 lead.
Sayre took over at the 36 with 48 seconds left and marched up field with passes Horton, Arnold, and Pellicano. On the final play of the game – a two seconds left – Brayden Horton connected with Luke Horton at the five. Indian tacklers smothered Horton at the five to end the game.
Cowanesque Valley raced off the field in a rare win over an NTL rival. 26-19.
