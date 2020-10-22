Once again the football schedules in the NTL got a shakeup.
Early in the day Wednesday it appeared the Canton Warriors would have no game and wrap up the regular season at 3-0.
Now, Canton has a game after another game in the league was postponed.
After the Wellsboro game at Sayre got postponed, the Hornets changed direction and added Canton and will travel to play the Warriors on Friday.
Sayre now appears like they will be without a game for the second straight week, both times with games canceled late in the week.
Last week it got to Friday when Sayre had to cancel their game at North Penn.
Now, Wellsboro opted against traveling to Sayre this week.
