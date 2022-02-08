Sayre wins crucial NTL matchup over Cowanesque Valley

SAYRE — Sayre and Cowanesque Valley both entered Monday night’s game vying for the final spot in the District IV Class AA playoffs, and it was the host team that picked up the important victory, as Sayre won 67-54.
Cowanesque Valley took a 13-11 lead late in the first quarter, and a Gage Tilton three-pointer to start the second quarter pushed it to five points.
Sayre was not down for long, though, and went on a 12-3 run to make the score 23-16 and force a Cowanesque Valley timeout.
The lead reached 12 points before the Indians went on a run of their own to pull within five when Sayre coach Devin Shaw called a timeout with 34 seconds to go in the first half.
“(I talked about) ball control, knowing our personnel versus their personnel, knowing where their players are so they don’t get some of those easy buckets,” Shaw said. “Then keeping our composure. We had to stay calm — it was early in the game — and not force stuff. Stay calm and hopefully get some buckets.”
Sayre did just that, as Jackson Hubbard and Dom Fabbri each scored in the waning seconds, and Sayre took a 35-26 lead into the locker room.
Fabbri led Sayre with 25 points, and Hubbard had 17.
Josh Arnold added eight points for Sayre, and Nick Pellicano had six.
Tilton led Cowanesque Valley with 20 points.
Sayre stayed in control throughout the second half and went on to win by 13 points.
Despite a late push from the Indians, Sayre kept their composure — just as Shaw touched on in the first half — and closed out the game.
“It’s always good to do that, especially after some other games have gotten away from us,” he said. “We pretty much controlled the game from the start to the finish, so we were able to manage and weather some of the little storms.”
Sayre will host Cowanesque Valley again tomorrow night in another important game.
“We see them again (tomorrow), so we have to be prepared,” Shaw said. “There’s a couple little things defensively we have to take care of, and just handling the ball a little bit better at the end of the game. We had a couple silly turnovers that led to some easy points.”
A win would put Sayre within one game of the eight seed in District IV, but Shaw said that is not what his team is focused on at the moment.
“We’re not really looking into districts right now,” he said. “We’re just playing one game at a time, and we know we have to take care of business and do our jobs. We can’t really look at it as getting up in the standings. We have to take it one game at a time.”
