SAYRE — For the first time in the 20-year history of the annual Rusty Rail rivalry football game, Sayre are back-to-back champions.
The hosts came back from 14-points down to claim just the third Rusty Rail trophy for their program, defeating crosstown rivals Athens 21-14 Friday evening.
For Sayre’s senior class, they’ve now done something no other class has been able to do, beat the Wildcats in back-to-back years.
“For the seniors, it’s just all the work they’ve put in,” said Sayre Headcoach Kevin Gorman following the victory. “They’ve put in a lot of work ever since my staff and I took over the program, this is kind of building up.”
Sayre’s offense was led by standout senior running back Isaiah Firestine, who had 138 yards on 28 carries and the game winning touchdown.
Athens led the ball-game for all but approximately three minutes on Friday, before giving up the game winning touchdown to Sayre
Late in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats lined up to punt the ball to Sayre, while nursing a 14-13 lead. A high snap sent the ball over Caleb Nichols’ head and although he was able to secure it, he was tackled for a loss and Sayre’s offense took to the field with great field position.
With 3:11 left in the game, Firestine took the hand-off up the middle before bouncing to the outside where he was met with nothing but green grass. He took the ball up the sideline and dove across the goal line, giving Sayre their first lead of the evening.
“I didn’t see anything. I got bounced up into my own guy and I saw the opening,” recalled Firestine about the game winning score. “I was thinking to myself, do I stiff arm or do I go, so I just went and I kept going and I thought I had it and I had it.”
Quarterback Brayden Horton converted the two-point conversion that saw the hosts up 21-14.
Early in the first quarter, the Wildcats used an early fumble by Brayden to set up a 12-yard touchdown drive that resulted in a Mason Lister rushing touchdown as the first score of the game.
The Wildcats used another turnover and good field position to double their lead, this time using a Keegan Rude pick and return to set up a 10-yard drive that again ended in a Lister rushing score.
Sayre would swing the momentum in their favor as they clawed their way back into the game with their first touchdown with just 21 seconds left in the half.
Facing a fourth-and-four, Brayden connected with Ethan Miller down the sideline. Miller shed a few tackles before being forced down at the two yard time. Brayden would call his own number, going two yards in for the score.
“We knew we had to get a score on the board, it was pretty huge,” said Gorman. “That drive, that catch by Ethan (Miller), just how we were doing it, it was huge. Going down 14-0 is a lot different than 14-6, 14-7.”
Sayre used a surprise onside kick to open the second half, as they successfully recovered the ball.
They continued to ride the momentum of their late second-quarter touchdown and the successful onside kick to draw within one point of the leading Wildcats.
Again, facing a fourth down, Brayden connected over the top to Luke Horton, who beat his defender and hauled in the 28 yard touchdown.
From their, Sayre would go on to win the game following the Firestine touchdown and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.
Although Sayre won the game, both Gorman and Firestine stated that there is a lot of work to do with the District Four playoffs looming.
“I told our guys, it’s one and done, it’s one and done football, you don’t get another week,” stated Gorman about the team’s future. “Every game could be your last. You have to play hard.”
“I’m excited for next week and I think our guys got set back into their place a little bit so we know every game isn’t going to be 35-7 or 62-7, every game could be a dog fight from here on out,” he added.
“It’s a gut check,” added Firestine about the game. “You see your mistakes.”
“Muncy or South Williamsport are going to see our film, they’ll see how we played and we’re going to have to fix what we did wrong, but we’ll be alright,” he said.
Sayre finished their regular season with an 8-2 record as the Wildcats closed out their regular season with a 1-9 record.
Sayre will move on to play in the district playoffs as Athens will host Waverly next week.
