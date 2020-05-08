For Julia Boyle there was one big goal in mind this year.
The Sayre Redskins senior dreamed of getting to states in track and field.
She had been close in the past and was working hard to take that next step.
With spring sports canceled, the dream of states is over for Boyle.
“It is really tough that our spring seasons ended like this,” Boyle said. “Many of my friends in other sports and teammates, including myself, had goals of going to states that unfortunately couldn’t be achieved.
“Going to states was a goal of mine all through high school and I narrowly missed it last year. It was my last chance at going and sadly I don’t get the opportunity now.”
For Boyle it’s hard saying good bye to sports.
“It’s tough knowing I won’t be able to play sports for Sayre anymore, but looking at the positives, I am so thankful for the opportunities I was given the past three years and what I was able to achieve.”
While Boyle won’t likely play sports for a school team in college, she knows they will still be a part of her life.
“As of right now I do not plan on playing sports at West Chester University, but I will most likely play intramural sports or be on a club team. Possibly join a team later on,” Boyle said.
For the Sayre senior it’s hard to fathom that her high school career is over.
“To be completely honest I’m not sure if it’s fully hit me that my sports career is over yet, I know it’s coming though,” Boyle said. “Especially when it comes time for when I was supposed to be competing at districts and states. That’s when it will start to feel real.”
It’s also hard to realize that Boyle isn’t with her classmates at school.
“It’s really strange not being at school with all my friends right now,” she said. “Of course I understand it’s for everyone’s health and safety, but it’s just something I’m not completely used to yet.
“We’re all just home doing our best to stay on top of our schoolwork and trying to keep busy by staying active or taking up a new hobby. But, it’s weird not being able to be with my friends and teachers right now.”
For seniors this is when you usually really look forward to. Proms, graduations, senior trips, but it’s all different this year.
“This is the time that we’ve looked forward to since kindergarten,” Boyle said. “It’s supposed to be the best time of all 12 years of school. It’s sad losing all our senior events, but I’m hoping we are still able to have a graduation ceremony and have one last time together as a classe. Even if it isn’t exactly how we envisioned it to be.”
