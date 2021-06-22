When it came to choosing a college, there were a lot of things that went into the decision for Sayre’s Brayden Horton.
He wanted a good academic school. He wanted a good baseball program. In the end, only one program seemed to have everything he wanted, and that’s why he committed to Liberty University.
“Liberty is a mid-major school that has top of the line athletics, academics and facilities, which were super appealing to me” Horton said. “No other school checked all the boxes quite like they did. They have a good location where it’s not too far away from home, but it’s still warm, and everything else about the school is amazing to me like the fact that it’s a Christian school that thrives as much as it does.”
When it came to looking for a college, Horton wasn’t necessarily looking for it to be a Christian school. But, finding a Christian school that also checked all the other boxes for the Sayre junior just made it perfect.
“I hadn’t been looking at other Christian schools actively, but seeing that Liberty had an impressive baseball team just added to how well it fit for me,” Horton said. “Religion is very important to me and that’s what really set them apart as opposed to other schools. I can be a Christian freely and share that experience with other Christians as well.”
While Liberty has become a top 25 baseball program nationally, Horton had been thinking about the school for a long time.
“My uncle, Jonathon Horton, had attended there and had played baseball, so they were brought to my attention very early on,” Horton said. “I knew they were incredible in baseball, and even he had said that the improvements they have made to the facilities and the school overall have been outstanding.”
Playing for a successful team in college is something that excites the Sayre star.
“I’m super excited to join a team with that success, and it makes me want to push myself to get to that level,” Horton said. “They just made a regional this year in Knoxville and I would love to be a part of the first team to ever make a super and maybe even Omaha (The College World Series).”
Seeing what the team has done recently, and how well their players have developed in their time in college was something that Horton was drawn to.
“Their success is definitely what got my attention, and seeing that they are able to maintain that and develop their players was another huge bonus,” Horton said.
Having nice facilities was a nice bonus for the Sayre star.
“The great facilities are just another bonus on top of everything,” he said. “Knowing that a place like that will be home in about a year is amazing.”
For Horton, who plans to major in sports marketing and management, the academics at Liberty were a big part of the draw at Liberty.
“The academics are great, and they are one of the only schools that had my major,” Horton said. “The baseball team also has their own tutors, and the professors are understanding of the busy schedules. They definitely had everything I was looking for.”
The recruiting process with Liberty has been going on for a while with Horton.
He’s made multiple visits to the school, and everything he saw he liked.
“The players were great, while I was around them, and the coaching staff is one of the best in the country,” Horton said.
With the Covid year last year, and the dead period for recruiting, it was hard for Horton to draw the same kind of interest the past couple of years.
However, he did have a couple of big offers, that just weren’t the perfect fit for him.
“I didn’t have many offers,” Horton said. “I had two last year from Maryland and Villanova, both weren’t great fits for me. Maryland was a decent fit, but I just couldn’t pull the trigger on that offer since I had other colleges recruiting me that I was more interested in.”
For Horton, the ultimate goal is to one day make it to the Major Leagues, and he feels like Liberty is a great fit to get him there one day. But, no matter what happens, he knows that Liberty will give him a great education along the way.
“The overall goal is to get a good education and ultimately go pro,” Horton said. “Liberty is great with a player development so I believe I can go pro if I really put in the work. Anything that happens from there happens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.