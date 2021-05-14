SAYRE — Sayre cross country and track & field standout Carrie Claypool will be taking her talents to the next level and has made her choice. Claypool will run both cross country and track at nearby Mansfield University starting in the fall.
“I felt like it would be a good fit for me,” said the senior. It’s close to home and I already know a lot of people there.
“And they have my major.”
That major is geology. With all of the prime real estate for geologists in the region, field trips should be pretty easy day trips.
“It seems like a good program from what I’ve done, research-wise,” Claypool said.
Considering that the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon isn’t far away and that the Finger Lakes Region is rich in geological formations, the university is well positioned.
“They did say that they do a lot of local trips,” Claypool said.
Track Coach Amy Wheeler said Claypool is a worker.
“She is never afraid to take on any challenge,” said Wheeler of Claypool. “She loves training. She loves to run; You can tell. She’s always happy to be there. She’s never, ever a person that backs down from her workouts. She just really wants to work hard at it.”
“It’s always nice to see our kids take their talents to the next level and it’s especially nice when it’s one of the ones that I coach,” said Head Cross Country Coach Randy Felt, who noted that Claypool has had to overcome adversity. “Carrie had a pretty tough break. Right in the middle of her running career she had that ACL injury that cost her two cross country season. She had a great freshman year, had that injury, then came back strong as a senior.”
Claypool missed states in cross country in the fall by the slimmest of margins — she finished districts high enough that she would have gone to states in a normal year.
“That just shows you the kind of hard work and dedication she has. She’s the kind of kid who sets very specific goals and works toward them.”
“I’ve talked with the coaches a few times and I’ve talked with the team,” Claypool said. “I know a lot of the kids on the team already.”
Claypool said that having the comfort level of going someplace where relationships are already in loace factored into her decision.
“I think it’s really nice to know everybody,” said Claypool. “There doesn’t have to be a lot of weird introductions and it doesn’t have to be super-awkward. We can just get right to it.”
“I’ve talked to the coach,” said Wheeler. “He came to the Wellsboro meet to see her. He watcher her and said she’ll fit right in with the group of girls they have. They’re all young and they’ll grow together.”
She also missed two track seasons.
“I can’t imagine,” said Felt, noting that Claypool overcame the first injury just to tweak it again. “That’s what caused her to miss the second seasons. She’s been through it and it just shows you her character. She’s not going to give up just because of an injury. SHe’s going to work hard to get through it and acheive her goals and she has.”
Once track season rolls around, Claypool said she’s is looking at the 1500, 5000 and in meets where they have it, the 3000.
Wheeler said she was excited to see what she can do over the next four years.
“And she’ll be local, so we can go watch her.”
