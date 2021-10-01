Sayre's Garrity brings hard-nosed mindset to football field

SAYRE — While the game of football has moved more to spread offenses and speed on the outside, any good football team still needs some old school, hard-nosed players who are looking to create contact.
For the Sayre Redskins one of those players is junior linebacker and fullback Zack Garrity.
“I like hitting people pretty hard,” Garrity said after practice on Wednesday.
Sayre coach Kevin Gorman confirmed Garrity’s penchant for creating contact.
“That’s all he always asks whenever we’re in practice, ‘when are we going to hit people,’ and I’m like ‘we can’t just keep hitting each other because we’re going to end up hurting each other.’ That’s always the good thing with Zack becuase you know he’s not going to shy away from contact,” Gorman said.
Gorman is thrilled to have someone with Garrity’s mindset in the middle of Sayre’s defense.
“He just kind of brings a hard-nosed mentality. You know he’s going to hit. You know he’s going to do his job,” Gorman said. “I mean every once in a while on film, I think we watched a couple plays where he didn’t, and then all of the sudden bang, it clicked for him and he’s all over the field.”
“See the ball, go hit the ball,” Garrity said of his mindset on defense.
Gorman called Garrity the “backbone” of the Redskins’ D.
“That’s kind of the one thing you always know coming into the year, especially the past couple years when he’s been starting for us, that he’s kind of going to be the backbone of your defense and he knows what we’re talking about. He’s kind of like an extra extension of me on the field as a coach,” Gorman said.
Garrity is a lead by example kind of leader for the Redskins, according to his head coach.
“He’s not a big talker. He’ll ramble sometimes but he’s not a rah-rah guy, he’s more like ‘I’m just going to do what I’m told, do my job,’ and guys do follow that. It’s really nice to have out there, knowing that if I tell him to do something, he’ll do it and he will communicate it with the rest of his teammates,” Gorman said.
Part of Garrity’s job on defense is helping the linebackers that play next to him.
“I have to focus on the linemen, the guards and which way they are pulling. I have to call that out for the other linebackers. The thing I worry about the most are the runs up the middle,” he said.
While Garrity is a key cog on the defensive side of the ball, he has also proven to be a solid weapon in the Sayre offense from the fullback spot.
“When he’s running he’s a load. He says he’s like 205, sometimes it looks like he’s 220 but it’s nice to have him on offense too because he’s tough to bring down. The thing about him that people don’t know is he’s kind of elusive. He’ll make someone miss. It might be a stiff arm, but it always takes more than one guy to bring him down,” Gorman said.
Garrity may have the ability to get on the outside and make people miss, but just like on defense, he would much rather go head-to-head with a defender and make him pay.
“I like the fullback dive because they are just right up the middle and I don’t have to go outside and try getting around people. I can just run right over them,” Garrity said.
Garrity will get his next chance to hit some people on Saturday afternoon when the Redskins host Huntingdon at 2 p.m. at the Lockhart Street Bowl.
