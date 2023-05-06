TOWANDA — Sayre’s Jackson Hubbard was honored for a stellar senior basketball season this week as he was named to the Pennsylvania Class AA All-State First Team.
Hubbard, a 6-foot-two-inch guard, was one of the main catalysts for a Redskins team that won the NTL Small School division and finished 12-11 overall. Averaging 26.3 points per game — which ranked sixth in the state — Hubbard is happy to have his effort recognized with a Class AA first-team selection.
“It feels great, I put a lot of hard work into this season,” Hubbard said. “It’s kind of unreal.”
While the award is a culmination of Hubbard’s senior season, it is also a reflection of his entire career with the Redskins. Spending four years on varsity, Hubbard spent much of his first two years playing minimal minutes, before really coming into his own as a junior and senior.
“As a freshman, I didn’t really get a shot,” Hubbard said. “I always worked hard. Hard work gets you places, (I) just stuck with it.”
A member of Sayre’s 1,000 career points club, Hubbard also currently holds the school record for points in a game with 55 points, achieved in a win over Williamson.
“Our whole team kind of just fed into it,” Hubbard said. “We put a lot of hard work into (this entire season).”
While Hubbard has a game all his own, there is one player he said he may have tried to take some aspects from.
“Allen Iverson said it best,” Hubbard laughed.
Referencing Iverson’s Hall of Fame enshrinement speech where he said, “You want to be fast like Isiah and you want to shoot like Bird, rebound like Barkley, pass like Magic, be dominant like Shaq, but man I wanted to be like Mike.”
It would make sense to take some inspiration from one of the most impactful figures to ever pick up a basketball.
“Everyone wants to be like Mike,” Hubbard said. “Everyone wants to be like Michael Jordan.”
