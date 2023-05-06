Hubbard basket

Sayre’s Jackson Hubbard goes up for a shot during a game this pastseason. Hubbard was named to the Pennsylvania Class AA All-State first team this week.

 photo provided

TOWANDA — Sayre’s Jackson Hubbard was honored for a stellar senior basketball season this week as he was named to the Pennsylvania Class AA All-State First Team.

Hubbard, a 6-foot-two-inch guard, was one of the main catalysts for a Redskins team that won the NTL Small School division and finished 12-11 overall. Averaging 26.3 points per game — which ranked sixth in the state — Hubbard is happy to have his effort recognized with a Class AA first-team selection.