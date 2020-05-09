For the Sayre baseball team there were huge goals this year.
The Redskins returned a core group of star players, including the league player of the year Quinn Hanafin.
They had hopes of a district title, and a run at states.
Now, that’s over.
For Camden Wheeler it’s hard to see the season come to an end.
“It is really tough losing out on the year,” he said. “There has been a lot of uncertainty, but I wasn’t expecting to wait out that time only to hear the season and school year has been cancelled.”
Athletes knew that the season could be in danger, but Wheeler never expected he’d lose his whole year.
“I would have never expected it to go that far,” he said. “This year, for the team, we could have been great. We gained much more younger potential in the upcoming class than any other year and losing just two seniors from the previous season, it was looking good for us.
“Now it’s just a guess as to what it could have been, we will never know.”
It’s hard for Wheeler to realize his high school career is over.
“It is very tough that I had played my last game for Sayre as well as the other seniors, and we didn’t even know it at the time, but that was our last game in a Sayre uniform.
“I know Quinn Hanafin and Nic Ficarro are both advancing on to the collegiate level, and the best of luck to them and their future in the sport, but as for me, and the other seniors, we will not be advancing to the next level and most likely will never step on the field with a uniform on again and it’s awful it happened the way it did because it happened so fast and seemingly out of nowhere. It’s pretty hard knowing that it’s over, but I guess that uncertainty is just a part of life.”
On top of losing baseball, Wheeler also is adjusting to life without being at school.
“I miss being at school with my friends, it’s terrible not being able to see them everyday and being together,” Wheeler said. “Losing out on other things, such as prom and possibly graduation is also upsetting because this was our last year of being together in high school and we are going to miss the end of the twelve years we spent together in the same schools together.
“The possibility of losing graduation would add to the things we’ve lost already and it would be very hard and tough for us all.”
