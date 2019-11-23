SELINSGROVE – Coach Kent Smeltz’s unbeaten District 4 Class 2A champion Upper Dauphin Area Trojans came into Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field on Friday night with a nice cache of weapons and a lot of speed in its first-ever PIAA quarterfinal game.
Problem was, the nine-time state champion Southern Columbia Area Tigers had an arsenal.
So, when the Trojans’ standout senior quarterback, Macklin Ayers returned the opening kickoff 45 yards into Tiger territory, Southern, led by all-state Michigan State commit Cal Haladay limited the Trojans to one yard on three consecutive carries, followed by a punt.
Tyler Cleveland’s 38-yard boot pushed Southern back to its own 19-yard line.
No problem for the Tigers.
Five plays later, they were back in business. Senior quarterback and Wisconsin commit Preston Zachman finished an 81-yard scoring drive by dropping back to pass, then running 22 yards for a touchdown. Ethan Haupt’s kick made it 7-0 with 8 minutes, 26 seconds left in the opening period.
Yes, the route was on as Southern advanced to the state semis with a 63-22 mercy rule victory over the Tri-Valley League champions. But it was not your typical run away.
Like no one had done to Southern (14-0) all year, the Trojans drove right back down the field after the touchdown, going 11 plays to the Tigers’ 15 and threatening to tie things up.
But, after Ayers and senior running back Kade Matter hooked up on a brilliant first-down pass, Southern forced a fumble that was recovered by junior cornerback Jake Davis.
“That was a big momentum turn early in the game,” Southern coach Jim Roth said. “It’s been all year with our defense. If there is a little bit of adversity, they make a stop or get a turnover and rise up and change the moment of the game.”
And, like clockwork, four plays later, Zachman, on a designed run down the left sideline, scooted 54 yards for another TD and just like that, what looked like a close game early was 14-0 Tigers with 10:21 to go in the second quarter.
Roth had high praise for Zachman, who ran for two touchdowns on only three carries and threw for another.
“He played a huge role and that’s what he’s capable of doing. He’s a very good athlete, a very good runner. If needed we can call on him and it’s really tough for a defense when they see Gaige or Gavin going to the other side and he can take it and go the other way,” Roth said.
Another three-and-out by the Southern defense was followed by a one-play drive, with senior halfback and Michigan-bound Gaige Garcia going 48 yards on a sweep to the right for the third score in as many possessions for the Tigers.
Then Ohio State commit, senior wide receiver Julian Fleming got in on the act with a 15-yard catch from Zachman as he ran a drag across the end zone while being held all the way to the end of the play.
Fleming, who first bobbled the ball, but then latched onto it for the score, said, “That was actually my first pass interference call all year, I was happy, I was excited that I finally got a call.
“You don’t get all the calls, but it happens, people hold you and you don’t always get all the calls you want, but it’s football.”
Fleming just missed on two other passes which went off his fingertips and could have been scores.
“Obviously, it’s frustrating, but offensively we were moving the ball so that’s all that matters, and it was a big (win) for us,” he said.
While the underdog Trojans kept battling, the Tigers just kept scoring. They scored on their first seven possessions before having the streak broken with a lost fumble, then scored on the next series before taking a knee to end the game.
Gaige Garcia’s sophomore brother, halfback Gavin, picked up a TD on a l6-yard run, set up by a 59-yard hook-up from Zachman to Fleming.
After Southern made it 42-0 on a 2-yard run by senior fullback Ty Roadarmel, the Trojans (12-1) drove again, 45 yards on six plays and beating the halftime clock the first of Ayers TD runs to make it 42-6 at the half.
Ayers added two more short TD runs in the second half and Southern freshman Wes Barnes answered one of them with a 91-yard kickoff return for a score and added a 6-yard TD to cap the scoring.
Southern moves on to play Richland next weekend at a District 4 site to be determined.
Fleming said the game was a good test for his team going forward.
“Hats off to them, hats off to their coaches, they had a great scheme,” he said.
Upper Dauphin coach Kent Smeltz, a Line Mountain graduate, said, “They just have so much speed, I thought we made some plays on offense but their speed and the execution of their offense, you put them together… it is very difficult to duplicate in practice,” he said of preparing for the Tigers.
Of the costly first-quarter turnover he said, “That’s football, you just have to bounce back from those.“
