Coaches throughout this fall have been preaching the same thing to their athletes.
Control the things you can, don’t worry about what you can’t. And, focus on each game, because you don’t know what might happen next.
Uncertainty has been the name of the game all fall long, and at no time has that been more true than now.
On Friday the Athens Wildcats were pulling into Canton when they found out they wouldn’t be playing the Warriors that day.
At the time it was Athens that issued a statement about taking precautions that led to the game being postponed.
In the days since Canton had a positive Covid case and their football team has been shut down until Oct. 1. Now, their volleyball team also has canceled all their games this week.
That not only means no game for Canton for a second straight week, it means Wellsboro won’t have anyone to play this week, giving them a second off week this year.
Now, Towanda has a positive Covid case in the school district that led to no school on Monday. The school canceled all activities for Monday, wiping events off their schedule.
Now, the Towanda JV and varsity volleyball teams will be quarantined and shut down for 14 days, while other Towanda sports will continue as planned.
Will other sports have games impacted by cases around the region this week?
Will other schools have games moved around?
No one knows exactly what the future will hold, but these shutdowns are definitely going to have a trickle down impact.
Every game that gets postponed is going to have to be made up.
For Canton volleyball coach Sheila Wesneski, this is a tough situation to lose a week of games just as the season was really starting to get going. But, she knows this is good life lessons on dealing with adversity.
“It is tough having to postpone games,” she said. “These players have had to deal with a lot and they finally got to play and now this happens.
“However, in life, we have to deal with the unexpected and the challenges that come our way. They are tough kids and will get through this by supporting each other. Right now the important thing is that we stay positive and support those that need it.”
For Canton football coach Tyler Sechrist, missing multiple weeks in the middle of the season is something completely new to deal with.
“I don’t know how hard it is going to be to come back from a two week break in the middle of the season,” he said. “This is something we haven’t experienced before. I do know it is hard for the kids to not have games for two weeks. It will be interesting to see how they respond when we are able to get back on the field.”
The thing that is extra tough for Canton is they opened the year with a big overtime win at Troy, rallying from 16 down in the final seven minutes.
Now, the Warriors have to see if they can keep that momentum going after multiple weeks off.
“I hope we can pick up where we left off,” Sechrist said. “The kids will be ready to get back at it, but we will have to see how long it takes to knock the rust off.”
What this means for Canton the rest of the way could be a lot of weeks with multiple games in the same week.
“We are going to do everything in our power to make sure we can make up all the games we miss during this break,” Sechrist said.
In a year of craziness and uncertainty, the past few days has certainly added to that.
Right now, we have a week with games being moved until later in the year.
And who knows if more teams or games may get moved in the future.
But, as the coaches keep reminding their athletes.
All of that is beyond their control. So the teams will continue to focus on the games they are playing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.