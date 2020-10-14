It took a little time, but now it looks like some more fans will be able to start attending local high school sporting events.
While the changes aren’t huge, for the first time this year in some places you will be able to have some fans indoors for volleyball matches.
Canton will allow 500 people for outdoor events and 100 for indoor events.
While the Warriors will be allowing more fans, they aren’t allowing any general public admission, and neither is any team in the NTL at this time.
Right now, all fans going into stadiums will be people with tickets for the games.
Canton’s increase in attendance will include giving tickets to opposing schools for them to have some fans attend games.
Athens updated their plan on Tuesday night for indoor events, allowing two tickets per Athens player for volleyball.
JV parents can watch the JV match and then have to exit the gym as the varsity comes in.
Sayre will be allowing 45 fans in the stand for indoor events, and 246 in the stands for outdoor events. Those numbers are in addition to the players, officials, coaches, media associated with the game.
The fans will be made up of ticket holders as each player, cheerleader and band member will get two tickets for the game.
Wyalusing’s school board is not changing their outdoor attendance plans right now. Indoors, the Rams will be allowing the parents of home senior volleyball players.
Towanda will be making minor changes to their plans. They will be allowing parents to attend games, both indoors and outdoors, with no general admission tickets.
For the football game against CMVT on Friday the school will be giving tickets to CMVT parents. For indoor events there will be no visiting spectators still. The Towanda family members in the gym will have to maintain social distancing and wear a mask while watching the event.
At this time the Southern Tioga School District hasn’t made any changes to their attendance plan, so they are still at 250 people for outdoor events, and 25 people total indoors, without fans.
A lot is still unknown as to postseason events, and any availability for fans there.
One event that is known is Saturday’s NTL Cross County Coaches Invitational.
The event will again be held at Northeast Bradford High School.
Each senior will be allowed two tickets for parents. Those will be the only spectators allowed at the meet.
Varsity girls will run at 11 a.m. and the boys will run at noon.
There won’t be any awards presented the day of the meet, and runners will get those later.
The junior high runners will run on another day and not on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.