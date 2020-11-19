Since Spring there has been one constant when it comes to sports, and that is uncertainly.
That also has meant so much uncertainty and work for area schools.
It seems like every decision by the state and the PIAA leaves more work at the doorsteps of individual schools.
The PIAA has done a good job of letting the kids play this year.
Unfortunately, they also haven’t done much to make any concrete decisions, which have left schools to make all the choices.
The state has recommended that no one start games until January. The PIAA actually recommended the opposite, saying they thought the best idea was to start practices on Friday if they can, so they can get the season in and have some wiggle room if things get canceled.
So, for schools, they have the state saying one thing, and the PIAA the opposite, and they are left to make the tough choice on their own.
For NTL teams, the league did step up.
They made a decision and will wait to start league games until Jan. 4. They have recommended that schools wait until Dec. 7 to begin practicing.
However, there are still many decisions for schools to make.
Do they go with the Dec. 7 date for practices, or do they choose to start this Friday, or sometime between then and December 7?
And, teams are allowed to play non-league games before the league schedule starts, so it will be up to schools to decide what that schedule will look like.
This is also a plan for the NTL, non-NTL schools like Sullivan County have to come up with their own plans.
As of now the Griffins are planning to begin practices on Friday.
If teams begin practices on the 7th, they may be able to get a game or two in before league games begin.
“I am fine with the delayed start of the season and the cancelation of the showdown,” Athens girls’ hoops coach Brian Miller said. “We are starting Dec. 7, I believe it’s 15 practices before first game, so that puts non-league games after Christmas we will be looking to play a game then if possible.”
One other thing that schools have to deal with is going to be the fact that athletes may have to wear masks during competitions.
Right now, the state rule in Pennsylvania is masks are required outside your home, even for athletes. The PIAA is saying that the mandate is something that athletes have to follow. However, they said schools should talk with their solicitors and come up with plans for their schools.
Again, it leaves more work for schools to come up with a mask plan. To see if all their athletes must wear masks, or if there are exceptions. The PIAA is also looking to get clarification on the matter, especially for sports like swimming.
In the end this leaves more decisions for schools, and more work for them to come up with comprehensive plans.
“My son plays indoor soccer in New York State and it was an adjustment for him to play with a mask on, but he got used to it,” Miller said. “I don’t know if the mask on during games is a good decision by the powers to be. If kids don’t have symptoms and no fever before a game wearing a mask is not necessary.”
One of the challenges with decisions being left to schools is that if one gets worried about things and cancels games, it can impact many other schools.
“My goal is to get these kids as many games as possible during the regular season,” Miller said. “That should prepare them for a postseason. My biggest fear is schools backing out of games and leaving us with a lack of a complete schedule. I understand a league schedule, but NTL teams need to follow through with it. Obviously if there is a Covid issue we will deal with it, but to not play a game because of fear is not following the league schedule.”
Right now, the PIAA is giving the green light for winter sports to get started.
Now, it’s time for the schools to make the tough choices.
-------
Brian Fees is the sports editor at The Daily Review. Contact him at reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.