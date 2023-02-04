TOWANDA — The Towanda girls basketball team celebrated Senior Night on Friday with a 48-19 win over rival Wyalusing.
During the win, senior standout Gracie Schoonover reached a milestone as she grabbed her 500th career rebound.
“It feels good. I couldn’t have done it without my team, my coach and everybody who helped me,” said Schoonover, who said she has had her sights set on the rebound milestone. “I mean being taller, you’re expected to get rebounds and that’s the one goal I’ve had since my freshman year.”
Towanda jumped out to a 13-5 lead after the first quarter and took a 23-8 lead into the break.
The Lady Black Knights put things away with a 17-4 run in the third quarter and cruised home with the victory from there.
Paige Manchester finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and three assists to lead the way for Towanda.
Brynn Woodruff added 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Towanda, which also got six points and seven boards from Bella Hurley.
Schoonover finished with four points and 10 rebounds, while Eliza Fowler also had four points in the win.
Wyalusing was led by Layla Botts with nine points. Treanna Nickeson finished with five points, and both Alyssa Sterling and Alissa Baldwin added two.
NP-Liberty 43, Sayre 26
LIBERTY — The Sayre girls basketball team dropped an NTL Small School game to North Penn-Liberty by a 43-26 score on Friday night.
Sayre led 6-3 after the opening quarter, but Liberty went on an 18-3 run in the second to take control of the game.
The second half was hard fought as Liberty held a 22-17 scoring advantage on their way to the win.
“Defensively we started out playing real well. We contested their outside shots and limited them to one shot,” said Sayre coach Bob Fauver. “(In the) second and third quarters, they started getting second shots and converted them into three-point baskets. Missed defensive assignments allowed them to hit a three each time we made a run at them. We knew they lived on the three-point shot, and we had to stop them from hitting them if we wanted a chance to beat them — unfortunately we didn’t.”
Sayre was led by Liz Shaw with 13 points and five rebounds.
Kate Sutton finished with eight points, four rebounds and three assists, while Rylee Lantz hauled in four boards and Gabby Shaw dished out three assists.
Liberty was led by Haley Litzelman with 13 points and Sidney Landis with nine points.
Sayre will host Wyalusing on Monday when the Lady Redskins will celebrate Senior Night.
Canton 27, CV 22
CANTON — The Canton girls picked up a hard-fought win over visiting Cowanesque Valley on Friday night.
The Warriors went on a 15-6 run in the second and third quarters on their way to a win.
Carolyn Thoren led Canton with 12 points.
Jazmyn Hickok and Emmie Tymeson each scored four points, while Hickock had eight rebounds and Tymeson grabbed six boards.
Molly Ward scored three points to go along with 14 rebounds and three steals, while Kendall Kitchen added two points and two steals. Sarah Davy also had two points for Canton.
