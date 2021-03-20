The season came to an end for Athens grad Brian Courtney in the consolation rounds of the NCAA Championships.
Courtney dropped a 10-9 overtime decision to Ohio State’s Dylan D’Emilio to be eliminted on Friday morning.
Courtney, the 20th seed, controlled the match early, leading 4-1 after a period.
In the second period Courtney went up 6-2 and he led 8-5 in the final 40 seconds of the match.
D’Emilio got a takedown with 30 seconds left and cut Courtney loose so Courtney led 9-7, but D’Emilio got a takedown with nine seconds left to tie the match.
D’Emilio escaped in the second of the 30-second rid-outs to win the match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.