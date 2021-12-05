Season of growth for Wyalusing girls basketball

The Wyalusing girls basketball team had a strong 2020-21 season, but losing four seniors may coincide with a transitional period for the Lady Rams this season.
Catherine Brown, Madison Putnam, Callie Bennett, and Hailey Jayne all graduated. Bennett led all Lady Rams last year, averaging 10.1 points per game. Brown was second in scoring, averaging 9.1 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game. Putnam and Jayne both averaged over five points per game and Putnam led the team in rebounds, grabbing 7.2 boards per game.
“I’m looking for some of these seniors that haven’t got a lot of time in the past to kind of step up to be leaders,” Wyalusing head coach Ricky Lindblad said. “They’re obviously in some new roles that they weren’t in last year, but they’re all athletic, they come to compete every day in practice and work hard so we tried to set our program up to be successful not just while they were here, but in the future and try to get these guys as much playing time as possible.”
The onus falls upon Wyalusing seniors Marissa Johnson, Olivia Spencer and Laci Norton to step up and lead.
“Marissa Johnson is a girl that comes and works hard every single day. Olivia Spencer works hard every day,” Lindblad said. “So they’ve been here and they know what’s expected of them and we look to them to kind of step up to be leaders in that sense.”
Johnson is happy with the work her team has put in during the preseason.
“We have been working hard so I think it should be pretty good for us,” Johnson said. “I think we have a strong team this season.”
Wyalusing has a small roster this season. Lindblad said that he has about 15 girls on the roster and a lot of them are JV players and new to the program.
“I do anticipate some growing pains, but we do have some athletes that might be able to help coach these kids up and make the transition a little bit smoother for them,” Lindblad said. “With this team I see a lot of girls that will never give up, and I would love to give some consistency to the girls and this program.”
Spencer wants to close out her senior season with a district playoff win. The senior also acknowledged the youth and inexperience of the team, but she is confident that this team has what it takes to succeed.
Lindblad agreed that winning a district playoff game is a goal for the team this season and it is an attainable goal to have.
“I do feel like that is a reasonable expectation and I think that when they bring 100% effort, execute their play, and work together as a team, they will have an opportunity to succeed in however far they want to go.”
Wyalusing opens the season on Friday when the Rams will visit Susquehanna.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.