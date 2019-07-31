Cam Gibson’s grand slam off Tony Dibrell in the top of the sixth inning proved to be the difference in the Erie SeaWolves’ 5-1 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Tuesday night at NYSEG Stadium.
Erie (29-10, 60-45) took the early lead on a Jose Azocar sacrifice fly that scored Derek Hill in the top of the first. The Ponies (20-21, 55-50) answered with a rally of their own in the bottom of the inning. Jason Krizan smacked a double to center. Two batters later, Patrick Mazeika drove him in with a two-out RBI single.
After the Azocar sac fly, Dibrell retired 14 of the next 16 batters he faced. Azocar, Isaac Paredes and Frank Schwindel each singled in the sixth to set the stage with nobody out for Gibson, who drilled the 3-1 pitch over the right field wall.
Dibrell (0-3) suffered the loss as he allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk. Erie’s Kyle Funkhouser earned the win with a season-high 10 strikeouts as he allowed one run on five hits and one walk in six innings.
The Rumble Ponies and the SeaWolves continue their four-game series with a doubleheader Wednesday at NYSEG Stadium. The first game gets underway at 5:35 p.m. on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 5:20 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.