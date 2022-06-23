Sechrist to lead North squad at Friday's D4 All-Star game

DANVILLE — The Canton Warriors football team put together a historic campaign in 2021, going all the way to the state semifinals, and head coach Tyler Sechrist has been rewarded for his squad’s success.
Sechrist will be the head coach of the North team in the District IV North-South All-Star game, which will be held on Friday at Danville High School.
“I was chosen by the District IV coaches to do it, so it’s really an honor,” Sechrist said. “I’m enjoying it a lot, just being around some of these other kids, other coaches. I have some coaches with me from Williamsport, Montgomery, Towanda, so it’s just a lot of fun.”
Sechrist has some familiar faces on his staff with Canton assistants Brock Kitchen, David Reynard and Greg Bellows joining him. Also on the North staff are Williamsport’s Mike Pearson, Montgomery’s Ty Drick and Towanda’s Guy Kapichok and Bryan Bechdel.
Sechrist will also get a chance to coach five seniors from this year’s NTL and D4 championship team one more time as Cooper Kitchen, Conner Davis, Caiden Williams, Mason Shultz and Gavin Morse will all compete for the North squad on Friday.
“We have the five seniors and all of them playing in it. It’s nice to have them around and to get to coach them one more time,” said Sechrist, who led the Warriors to their first District IV championship since 1990 and guided his team to a 13-1 record.
Sechrist is happy that seniors from the Class of 2022 are getting this chance after the last two D4 All-Star games were canceled due to the pandemic.
“(It’s great) for them to have this experience because I think the last two years they haven’t done (the D4 All-Star game) because of COVID so some seniors missed out on this opportunity, and for these guys to get a chance to do it is awesome,” he said.
The North squad will feature several other area players with Sayre’s Josh Arnold, Troy’s Jayden Renzo and Eli Crane and Athens’ Thomas Forrest all set to play on Friday.
Sechrist is enjoying the chance to coach an All-Star team that features talented players from the NTL as well as standouts from teams like Williamsport, Jersey Shore, Montoursville and Muncy.
“They’re coming together pretty good. They seem to get along pretty well. They’re not in football shape and they’re not going to get in football shape in a week, but it’s a really impressive group of kids,” Sechrist said. “I mean I’d love to walk into the locker room and walk into a practice and see kids like that (every day) ... We’ve got a whole team of guys who are really good.”
The District IV All-Star game will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday night.
