The seeds for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials — Wrestling have been released. The Trials will take place April 2-3 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
There are four men’s freestyle athletes—Jordan Burroughs (74 kg), Kyle Dake (74 kg), Kyle Snyder (97 kg), J’den Cox (97 kg)—, who did not receive seeds as they are sitting until either the semifinals or the best-of-three finals based on their 2019 World Championships medal performances.
There are six women’s freestyle athletes who did not receive seeds as they are sitting until the best-of-three finals. They are Sarah Hildebrandt (50 kg), Jacarra Winchester (53 kg), Helen Maroulis (57 kg), Kayla Miracle (62 kg), Tamyra Mensah-Stock (68 kg), Adeline Gray (76 kg). Mensah-Stock and Gray are sitting out due to winning 2019 World medals. Hildebrandt, Winchester, Maroulis and Miracle are sitting out after qualifying their weights for the Olympics at the 2020 Pan American Olympic Qualifier.
There are four Greco-Roman athletes—Ildar Hafizov (60 kg), Alejandro Sancho (67 kg) Joe Rau (87 kg), G’Angelo Hancock (97 kg)—, who did not receive seeds as they are sitting until the best-of-three finals based on their performances at the 2020 Pan-American Olympic Qualifier.
Brackets for all three styles will be released Friday after weigh-ins.
Fans can watch all of this weekend’s action on NBC and its platforms. Check out the broadcast schedule at:
https://www.teamusa.org/USA-Wrestling/Features/2021/March/22/NBC-to-broadcast-2021-Olympic-Trials-for-Wrestling
2021 U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS MEN’S FREESTYLE SEEDS
57 kg
1. Thomas Gilman (Nittany Lion WC/TMWC)
2. Daton Fix (Cowboy RTC/TMWC)
3. Vitali Arujau (Spartan Combat RTC/TMWC)
4. Seth Gross (Wisconsin RTC/Sunkist Kids)
5. Nick Suriano (Sunkist Kids)
6. Joe Colon (Cyclone RTC/TMWC)
7. Nathan Tomasello (TMWC)
8. Sean Russell (Gopher WC RTC)
9. Zane Richards (Illinois RTC)
10. Zach Sanders (Gopher WC RTC)
65 kg
1. Zain Retherford (Nittany Lion WC/TMWC)
2. Yianni Diakomihalis (Spartan Combat RTC/TMWC)
3. Jordan Oliver (Tar Heel WC/Sunkist Kids)
4. James Green (SERTC/TMWC)
5. Joey McKenna (Pennsylvania RTC/TMWC)
6. Nick Lee (Nittany Lion WC/TMWC)
7. Frank Molinaro (Sunkist Kids WC/TMWC)
8. Anthony Ashnault (New Jersey RTC/NYAC)
9. Nahshon Garrett (SERTC/TMWC)
10. Evan Henderson (Spartan Combat RTC/TMWC)
11. Mitch McKee (Gopher WC RTC)
74 kg
Jordan Burroughs (Nebraska WTC/Sunkist Kids) – sitting to best-of-three finals
Kyle Dake (Spartan Combat RTC/TMWC) – sitting to challenge tournament semifinals
1. Jason Nolf (Nittany Lion WC/TMWC)
2. Chance Marsteller (TMWC)
3. Thomas Gantt (Wolfpack RTC/ TMWC)
4. Logan Massa (Cliff Keen WC/NYAC)
5. David Carr (Cyclone RTC/TMWC)
6. Evan Wick (Wisconsin RTC/TMWC)
7. Vincenzo Joseph (Nittany Lion WC/TMWC)
86 kg
1. David Taylor (Nittany Lion WC/TMWC)
2. Zahid Valencia (Sunkist Kids)
3. Pat Downey (Unattached)
4. Myles Martin (Ohio RTC/TMWC)
5. Gabe Dean (Spartan Combat RTC/TMWC)
6. Bo Nickal (Nittany Lion WC/TMWC)
7. Nate Jackson (New Jersey RTC/NYAC)
8. Sam Brooks (Hawkeye WC/NYAC)
9. Brett Pfarr (Gopher WC RTC)
10. Aaron Brooks (Nittany Lion WC/TMWC)
11. Carter Starocci (Nittany Lion WC/TMWC)
97 kg
Kyle Snyder (Nittany Lion WC/TMWC) – sitting to best-of-three finals
J’den Cox (USOPTC/TMWC) – sitting to challenge tournament semifinals
1. Kollin Moore (Ohio RTC/TMWC)
2. Hayden Zillmer (Gopher WC RTC)
3. Mike Macchiavello (Wolfpack RTC/TMWC)
4. Kyven Gadson (Sunkist Kids)
5. Ty Walz (SERTC/TMWC)
6. AJ Ferrari (Cowboy RTC/TMWC)
7. Ben Honis (Pennsylvania RTC/TMWC)
8. Braxton Amos (Wisconsin RTC)
125 kg
1. Nick Gwiazdowski (Wolfpack RTC/TMWC)
2. Gable Steveson (Gopher WC RTC)
3. Mason Parris (Cliff Keen WC)
4. Dom Bradley (Tiger Style RTC/Sunkist Kids)
5. Anthony Nelson (Gopher WC RTC)
6. Daniel Kerkvliet (Nittany Lion WC/TMWC)
7. Tanner Hall (Sunkist Kids)
8. Garrett Ryan (Sunkist Kids)
9. Jordan Wood (Lehigh Valley RTC)
2021 U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS WOMEN’S FREESTYLE SEEDS
50 kg
Sarah Hildebrandt (New York AC) — sitting to the best-of-three finals
1. Whitney Conder (U.S. Army WCAP)
2. Alyssa Lampe (Sunkist Kids)
3. Victoria Anthony (Sunkist Kids)
4. Amy Fearnside (Titan Mercury WC)
5. Erin Golston (NYAC)
6. Emily Shilson (Titan Mercury WC)
7. Alleida Martinez (Titan Mercury WC
8. Aleeah Gould (Tornado WC)
9. McKayla Campbell (Campbellsville)
10. Nina Pham (Wayland Baptist)
11. Sage Mortimer (Champions WC)
12. Angelina Gomez (Emmanuel)
13. Esthela Trevino (Umpqua CC)
14. Charlotte Fowler (River Valley WC)
53 kg
Jacarra Winchester (Titan Mercury WC) — sitting to the best-of-three finals
1. Dominique Parrish (Sunkist Kids)
2. Areana Villaescusa (Army WCAP)
3. Katherine Shai (Titan Mercury WC)
4. Alex Hedrick (Titan Mercury WC)
5. Ronna Heaton (Sunkist Kids)
6. Alisha Howk (Sunkist Kids)
7. Felicity Taylor (McKendree Bearcat WC)
8. Peyton Prussin (Life)
9. Jaslynn Gallegos (Presbyterian College)
10. Melanie Mendoza (Tornado WC)
11. Marissa Gallegos (Colorado Mesa)
12. Jasmine Hernandez (Lyon)
57 kg
Helen Maroulis (Sunkist Kids) — sitting to the best-of-three finals
1. Jenna Burkert (Army WCAP)
2. Alli Ragan (Sunkist Kids)
3. Xochitl Mota-Pettis (Rise RTC)
4. Abby Nette (Sunkist Kids)
5. Cameron Guerin (Titan Mercury WC)
6. Tiana Jackson (Menlo WC)
7. Shauna Kemp (Titan Mercury WC)
8. Brenda Reyna (McKendree Bearcat WC)
9. Cheyenne Sisenstein (Tornado WC)
10. Lauren Louive (NYAC)
11. Bridgette Duty (Patriot WC)
12. Amanda Martinez (Cardinal WC)
62 kg
Kayla Miracle (Sunkist Kids) — sitting to the best-of-three finals
1. Maya Nelson (Sunkist Kids)
2. Macey Kilty (Tarheel WC/Sunkist Kids)
3. Mallory Velte (Titan Mercury WC)
4. Emma Bruntil (McKendree Bearcat WC)
5. Jennifer Page (Titan Mercury WC)
6. Julia Salata (NYAC)
7. Desiree Zavala (Wayland Baptist)
8. Michaela Beck (Wisconsin RTC/Sunkist Kids)
9. Ana Luciano (Tornado WC)
10. Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp (Midland)
11. Zoe Nowicki (Adrian College)
68 kg
Tamyra Mensah-Stock (Titan Mercury WC) — sitting to the best-of-three finals
1. Forrest Molinari (Sunkist Kids)
2. Alex Glaude (Titan Mercury WC)
3. Kennedy Blades (Sunkist Kids)
4. Ashlynn Ortega (NYAC)
5. Alara Boyd (McKendree Bearcat WC)
6. Nahiela Magee (U.S. Army WCAP)
7. Rachel Watters (Oklahoma City)
8. Sienna Ramirez (Southern Oregon)
9. Felicity Bryant (Emmanuel)
10. Morgan Norris (Presbyterian College)
76 kg
Adeline Gray (New York AC) — sitting to the best-of-three finals
1. Dymond Guilford (Titan Mercury WC)
2. Victoria Francis (Titan Mercury WC)
3. Precious Bell (Titan Mercury WC)
4. Randi Beltz (U.S. Army WCAP)
5. Yelena Makoyed (Cardinal WC)
6. Joye Levendusky (McKendree Bearcat WC)
7. Nkechinyere Nwankwo (Oklahoma City)
8. Sydnee Kimber (McKendree Bearcat WC)
9. Jordan Nelson (Life)
10. Mariah Harris (Campbellsville)
11. Alexandra Castillo (Campbellsville)
12. Jackie Cataline (Titan Mercury WC)
13. Marlynne Deede (Twin Cities RTC)
14. Kylie Welker (Titan Mercury WC)
2021 OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS GRECO-ROMAN SEEDS
60 kg
Ildar Hafizov (U.S. Army WCAP) – sitting to the best-of-three finals
1. Leslie Fuenffinger (U.S. Army WCAP)
2. Ryan Mango (U.S. Army WCAP)
3. Max Nowry (U.S. Army WCAP)
4. Taylor LaMont (Sunkist Kids)
5. Dalton Roberts (NYAC)
6. Sam Jones (NYAC)
7. Travis Rice (NYAC — Illinois RTC)
8. Randon Miranda (NYAC)
9. Joseph Palmer (Cyclone RTC)
67 kg
Alejandro Sancho (U.S. Army WCAP) – sitting to the best-of-three finals
1. Ellis Coleman (U.S. Army WCAP)
2. Raymond Bunker (U.S. Marines)
3. Jamel Johnson (U.S. Marines)
4. Xavier Johnson (U.S. Marines)
5. Calvin Germinaro (Minnesota Storm)
6. Lenny Merkin (NYAC)
7. Nolan Baker (NYAC)
8. Peyton Omania (NYAC)
9. Alston Nutter (Sunkist Kids)
10. Michael Hooker (U.S. Army WCAP)
11. Benjamin Peak (Sunkist Kids)
12. Colton Rasche (U.S. Marines)
77 kg
1. Jake Fisher (Curby 3 Style WC)
2. RaVaughn Perkins (NYAC)
3. Pat Smith (Minnesota Storm)
4. Ben Provisor (BVRTC)
5. Peyton Walsh (U.S. Marines)
6. Mason Manville (U.S. Army WCAP)
7. Corey Hope (NYAC)
8. Austin Morrow (NYAC)
9. Brandon Mueller (505 WC)
10. Jesse Porter (NYAC)
87 kg
Joe Rau (Titan Mercury) – sitting to the best-of-three finals
1. Alan Vera (NYAC)
2. Jonathan Anderson (U.S. Army WCAP)
3. Pat Martinez (NYAC)
4. John Stefanowicz (U.S. Marines)
5. Barrett Stanghill (Minnesota Storm)
6. Terrence Zaleski (U.S. Marines)
7. Spencer Woods (U.S. Army WCAP)
8. Christian Dulaney
97 kg
G’Angelo Hancock (Sunkist Kids) – sitting to the best-of-three finals
1. Daniel Miller (U.S. Marines)
2. Lucas Sheridan (U.S. Army WCAP)
3. Eric Twohey (Minnesota Storm)
4. Nick Boykin (Sunkist Kids)
5. Khymba Johnson (NYAC)
6. Braxton Amos (Wisconsin RTC)
7. Jacob Clark (Minnesota Storm)
8. Diante Cooper (505 WC)
130 kg
1. Adam Coon (Cliff Keen WC)
2. Cohlton Schultz (Sunkist Kids)
3. Jacob Mitchell (U.S. Army WCAP)
4. Toby Erickson (U.S. Army WCAP)
5. West Cathcart (NYAC)
6. Tanner Farmer (NYAC)
7. Donny Longendyke (Minnesota Storm)
8. Thomas Helton (Southern Illinois RTC)
