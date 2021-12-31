BENTON — The Northeast Bradford boys basketball team outscored Benton 14-5 in the fourth quarter to come from behind and steal a 43-37 victory over Benton on Thursday night.
Benton came ready to play outscoring Northeast Bradford 15-9 in the first quarter.
Northeast Bradford bounced back in the second quarter as each team scored 10 points and the Tigers led 25-19 at halftime.
The Panthers outscored Benton 10-7 in the third quarter. Northeast Bradford’s Dylan Donnelly and Sam Abell each scored a three pointer.
Donnelly scored nine total points and Abell scored eight.
Abell and Donnelly repeated in the fourth quarter each scoring a three pointer again and Dan Seeley scored four points.
Seeley led all scorers finishing with 18 points.
