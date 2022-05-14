ATHENS — A strong performance from Northeast Bradford senior Dan Seeley and a strong contingent of young distance runners led the Panthers to fifth place finishes for both the boys and girls at the NTL track and field championships on Friday.
Seeley took first place with a 152-03 throw in the discus and a 46-5.75 throw in the shot put.
“I put it all together today. All year I’ve been working towards getting every piece and today I put it all together,” Seeley said.
Austin Kithcart scored points in two events. Kithcart finished second in the high jump after a dual with Wyalusing’s Grady Cobb. Both jumpers cleared a maximum height of 5-10, but Cobb got the win on criteria.
Kithcart also finished fifth in the 110 hurdles.
Freshman Gracelyn Laudermilch ran to first place finishes in the girls’ 800 and 3200 meter races. She revealed a disappointing end to her cross country season as motivation to perform well this season.
“I got injured in cross (country), so I was really hungry,” she said.
That hunger is pushing her for more than two NTL championships.
“I am just trying to focus on running faster at Districts and hopefully I’ll get to States.”
Brandon Kuhn took eighth in the 800 meter race and was accompanied by four underclassmen who scored in their events. Freshman Lilah Hughes placed fourth in the 800 meter race and fifth in the 3200 meter race. Sophomore Aiden Kapr finished eighth in the 300 meter hurdles. Freshman boys Ryan Jones and Brayden Miller both placed in distance races. Ethan Finch placed in the discus and shot put.
