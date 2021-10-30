Selinsgrove Outguns Athens Boys

Middleburg (PA) — The Athens Wildcats boys soccer team traveled to Midd-West High School for a District 4 semifinal game against the Selinsgrove Seals. Selinsgrove scored early and ran to a 7-0 victory.
In the fourth minute of the game, Selinsgrove’s Nick Ritter dribbled past the Wildcat defense and blasted the ball into the left side of the net. With a 1-0 lead, Ritter and his teammates kept their collective foot on the gas.
Ritter scored twice more in the next ten minutes. His third goal came on well-timed, and placed, header on a corner kick. With just over 25 minutes left in the first half, Ritter had a hat trick. Selinsgrove had a 3-0 lead.
Athens head coach Jake Lezak expected that Ritter would be an offensive threat. “We knew he was a great goal scorer. We didn’t take care of business, we gave him too much room to play. I just don’t think we played against enough dynamic players like him to be really prepared for that.”
Athens answered offensively with long runs by Mason Hughey down the left side of the field. The Wildcats launched long passes forward and Hughey crossed deep into Seal territory with the ball at his feet. However, the Selinsgrove defense stiffened at the 18 yard line and repeatedly shut down the attacks.
Ritter added another goal before halftime and his teammates added three more in the second half. The Seals walked away with 7-0 victory and advance to the District IV finals.
With their high school careers ending, Lezak praised his eleven seniors. “Its a really big loss for us. I think they had as big of an impact off the field as they did on the field for us.”
Athens finished the year with a 12-7 record and an NTL title.
