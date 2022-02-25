TROY — “As I like to say, TB 22 (Ty Barrett) came out to play and you can’t stop that kid,” Troy’s Mason Imbt said.
Barrett possesses the innate ability to take over a game, and on Thursday night he did just that.
The senior dipped into his bag of tricks, scoring 13 third quarter points to help lead the Troy boys basketball team to a 58-42 victory over North Penn-Mansfield in the District IV Class AAA quarterfinals.
Playoff nerves unsettled both Troy and North Penn-Mansfield in the first quarter. The Tigers and Trojans ran frantically up and down the court as neither team edged ahead.
Troy led 9-6 after the first frame of action.
Ethan VanNoy has been a lethal spot-up shooter for Troy this season. The senior point guard nailed two three pointers and scored 12 second quarter points, shifting the tides in the Trojans favor.
The Tigers had no answer for Troy’s aggressive man defense. NPM created good scoring opportunities but the Tigers couldn’t capitalize.
“I love how our defense played and I didn’t really have to do much when our guards were playing as well as they were,” Imbt said.
Karson Dominick put his his head down, attacked the basket, and went on to score eight points in the second quarter to keep hope alive for the Tigers.
Troy led 30-19 at halftime.
“I was trying to get to the rack and trying to get calls but that wasn’t happening so in the third quarter I came out and I needed to get going,” Barrett said.
Barrett and the Trojans decided that instead of driving to the basket, the best way to beat the Tigers would be through quick passes and creating open shots.
The shift in style didn’t miss a note as the Trojans cruised to victory in the second half.
Barrett led Troy with 21 points and VanNoy finished with 15.
Imbt made a late contribution with his dominant post play and chipped in 12 points.
Dominick led the Tigers with 16 points and Brody Burleigh scored 11 points.
Troy advances to play Bloomsburg in the semifinals. The date and time is yet to be determined but the game will be played in Williamsport.
“They like to play downhill but I think we can beat anyone around here and I think it will be a good game,” Barrett said.
