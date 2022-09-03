Wyalusing girls soccer squad leaning on experience in 2022

Members of the Wyalusing girls soccer team scrimmage during preseason camp.

 Review Photo/NICK COYLE

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Lady Rams soccer team returns a roster that features three seniors and a wealth of experience and talent that they plan to lean on during their 2022 season.

The Lady Rams will be losing five girls who are four-year letter winners but return a contingent of players who are a mix of talented returners and young players that are expected to make a significant impact in their upcoming season.