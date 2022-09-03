WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Lady Rams soccer team returns a roster that features three seniors and a wealth of experience and talent that they plan to lean on during their 2022 season.
The Lady Rams will be losing five girls who are four-year letter winners but return a contingent of players who are a mix of talented returners and young players that are expected to make a significant impact in their upcoming season.
“We lost five seniors who had a lot of experience,” Wyalusing head coach Gary Haley. “We have Olivia Haley returning as a junior, Layla’s (Botts) as a senior, (Elana) Jennings as a senior, Syd Freelander and we have a good group of letter winners coming back from last year as far as our junior class goes.”
Wyalusing will be led by the senior tandem of Olivia Haley and Botts who have set the tone on and off the field for the Lady Rams heading into the season.
Their work ethic has shown the younger players on the team what it takes to be successful, and the Lady Rams are hoping that their example pushes them to be competitive in a strong league.
“They do all the extra work that you want your kids to do,” Coach Haley said of his senior leaders. “Anything you ask them to do, they’re willing to do. They do the extra and play in the offseason. They play travel soccer for a travel team out of Scranton and we took a team down to the winter league. It was an indoor league down in Scranton and of course, they were on that.”
The tandem has been key in the offseason in bringing the team together and their work has been the example set for how the rest of the team should conduct themselves.
“They are our leader because they kind of send the message to the other girls,” Coach Haley said. “If you want to be successful, these are the things that you need to do. So certainly they are in the limelight and our expectations for them are high.”
The two showed that they are capable of being in that limelight already, and in their first three games of the 2022 season have combined to score 10 goals with two assists in their first three games of the year.
Wyalusing also returns a wealth of other talented players, with Coach Haley tabbing junior Mia Wilcox, Syd Freelander, and AnnaMary Slocum as some expected standouts in 2022.
“We expect Mia Wilcox to be an impact player for us,” Coach Haley said. “She’s been starting for us since she was a freshman and she usually plays midfield or middle defender. She is aggressive and she is pretty much the boulder of our team, she sets the tone.”
They also will have some other returning players on the defensive end of the field that are underclassmen and have not received much recognition on All-Star teams, but the coaching staff has high hopes for this year.
“On defense, Sydney Freedlander, she’s a senior, is another one who hasn’t gotten a lot of recognition in terms of being named in the All-Star teams, but she’s worked hard,” Coach Haley said. “We also have another girl who’s a sophomore on defense, AnnaMary Slocum, and she’s played a lot this offseason and played a lot of travel soccer and has stepped things up from last year.”
Another player to watch for will be Sophia Alvarez in the posts, and though she steps in for Pearl O’Conner, an All-Star from 2021, she is expected to do big things for the Lady Rams in the goal.
“She’s replacing Pearl so obviously she has some big shoes to fill,” Coach Haley said. “She’s going to get her opportunity this year, and she’s played a lot of travel ball as well. She’s stepping in and filling those shoes, she has the experience but she hasn’t gotten the time at the varsity level. So we are looking forward to her stepping in and showing what she can do.”
So far, Alvarez has been sensational in goal. Wyalusing through three games has allowed just three goals and she has recorded 23 saves already.
Wyalusing also has some newcomers they are excited about, and expect a few to make an instant impact this year.
“We got a good group of freshmen this season. We have nine freshmen who came out for the team which for us, having a class like that, is good for our numbers moving forward,” Coach Haley said. “Out of that group, we expect Addison Bly is going to see quite a bit of playing time for us and the other freshman who right out of the gate is going to see a lot of playing time is Treanna Nickeson, both girls have a lot of athletic ability.”
So far, Bly has already made her impact felt as she notched her first-ever varsity goal in their 4-1 win over Towanda on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Going into the year the goal for the Lady Rams is simple, compete with every opponent, no matter who they are.
“My assistant, Mario Alvarez, and I we started a couple of years ago and our goal was to be competitive regardless of who we play,” Coach Haley said. “So our goal is, when we step on the field, it doesn’t matter who we are playing. We’re going to play hard and we’re going to give it our best effort and we are going to be competitive.”
So far, the Lady Rams have done just that.
They currently sit with a 2-1 record in the early part of the season and even in their one loss to Meadowbrook they only lost by one goal in a 2-1 battle.
The Lady Rams will be back on the field on today at 10 a.m. when they host Loyalsock in a non-league matchup.
